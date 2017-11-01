COMMUNITY spirit is alive and well in Perenjori – in fact it’s well and truly buzzing since the local café opened its doors in July last year.

The Wheatbean Café is the town’s beloved café, established by the local community, staffed by locals and it was even named by a local resident.

While locals also make up the consistent portion of the Wheatbean’s customers, according to Perenjori Community Resource Centre (CRC) manager Ally Bryant, the café is a popular destination for tourists visiting the area.

Ally said the dream to open a café at the Perenjori CRC started in 2013, when the CRC management committee began the process, which then took a further three and a half years to complete.

Part of the process included securing grants through the Department of Regional Development and the Shire of Perenjori’s Mt Gibson Public Benefit Trust.

Ally said the main priority with the café was to provide the small community with a place where they could sit, have a coffee and enjoy each other’s company.

“I took over management of the CRC in March of 2016 and oversaw the renovations and the opening of our café on July 4, 2016,” Ally said.

“I was extremely proud to see the doors open for the first time and to hear all the positive feedback from that time on.

“Tourists have also become a very important part of our business and we are becoming well-known for our friendly staff and great coffee.”

Prior to its opening, the CRC held a competition to name the café, with Perenjori residents encouraged to enter their suggestion for the best name.

“We had some amazing names entered and the committee had a tough time picking the winning name,” Ally said.

“After a vote the ‘Wheatbean’ was the winner and Sarah Gilleland was the local resident who had the privilege of knowing that the name she picked would be the new name of our café.

“She won a free coffee per day for the first month.

“As we are a big farming region and wheat is our largest produce, I feel the name really suits the café.”