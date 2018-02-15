 

Conference to address young farmer concerns

15 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

EXCITING topics weaving innovative agricultural technology, farm investment opportunities and personal development journeys are on the agenda for the first Innovation Generation (IG) Local conference that will be held at Wickepin on Thursday, February 22.

The Facey Group has teamed up with peak national grain representative body, GrainGrowers, to bring local young farmers and agribusiness people together for a program of networking and discussion.

Not-for-profit body, Future Farmers Network, which is focused on building engagement and networking of young people in agriculture, is also supporting the event.

Speakers leading the conversation include Lewis Johnstone, a fourth-generation WA grain farmer who took over his family’s cropping and sheep farm at just 21 and will share his personal and professional farming journey.

He will talk about opportunities to step off-farm.

Mr Johnstone completed the GrainGrowers’ Australian Grain Farm Leadership Program in 2016.

Also speaking will be Blake O’Meagher, an agronomist from the Farmanco agronomy team who recently travelled to the United States to view the use of drones in agriculture and whose passion for new and emerging technology is infectious.

His talk will analyse current and prospective technology solutions and their integration in Australian agriculture.

Financial advisor, David McCarthy, Bedbrook McCarthy, will talk about investing for the farm business and how it’s important for everyone.

More than 50 eager young farmers and agribusiness people from as far away as Williams and York are expected to attend the event which will be held at Wickepin Community Centre.

“We have listened to our younger farmers and have ensured our program includes the top topics they said they wanted to hear about, through our recent survey,” said Facey Group executive officer Sarah Hyde.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to quiz the speakers.

“We have included time for networking, with a sundowner at the conclusion of the day.”

GrainGrowers’ chief executive officer Michael Southan said the conference had grown from the need to take the GrainGrowers’ national farming conference to regional areas and to young farmers who, through the pressures of work on the farm or distance and cost, cannot make it to the annual event.

“The first event in Moree (New South Wales) last year was so successful that GrainGrowers is now planning several more in other regional areas,” Dr Southan said.

“The idea of bringing the ‘best bits’ of the IG conference program to Wickepin has been well supported by Facey Group and we are pleased to be involved with them.”

p More information: innovationgeneration. com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables