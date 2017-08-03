 

Country girls speak up

03 Aug, 2017 11:39 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
2015 WA Winner from Busselton, Ellecha Thorp.
2015 WA Winner from Busselton, Ellecha Thorp.

YOUNG trailblazers across rural WA will have an opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime visit to the nation’s capital through Country to Canberra’s prestigious 2017 Leadership Competition.

Now in it’s fourth year, the competition prize will award at least 10 young rural Australian women with a chance to rub shoulders with politicians and chief executives, leadership and public speaking training, a tour of Parliament and much more.

Country to Canberra chief executive Hannah Wandel said it was about showing girls there was no limit to what they could achieve.

“From Julie Bishop to Tanya Plibersek, our past WA winners have met inspiring leaders, built confidence, and have gone on to make an incredible impact in their local communities,” Ms Wandel said.

“It’s also an amazing opportunity to connect with other young rural go-getters.”

To enter, Country to Canberra is asking girls to submit a two-minute video or 400 words answering the question: ‘from primary school to Prime Minister, how can we create strong pathways to power for women?’.

“Just 25 per cent of ASX 200 board positions are held by women, and only 32pc of federal politicians are women,” Ms Wandel said.

“We want to change this by empowering students and giving them an opportunity to come up with innovative solutions.

“We target high school, because it’s a critical time in a young woman’s leadership pathway.

“We also know that distance, time and funding barriers can make life tough for rural students.”

Former WA winner, Ellecha Thorp, Busselton, praised the program.

“It had a major influence on my life,” she said.

“It gave me courage and self-belief to go after my goals.”

Entries are now open and close on September 8.

p More information: countrytocanberra.com.au.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Rusty...A shearing shed on a small place, might be used a week to five each year. 50 years down
light grey arrow
No varieties of barley left in WA suitable for Craft Beer production and little research. Craft
light grey arrow
We farm at Beacon we had no rain last time .Since the 1st of Jan.we have recorded 45 mm ,6mm
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables