YOUNG trailblazers across rural WA will have an opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime visit to the nation’s capital through Country to Canberra’s prestigious 2017 Leadership Competition.

Now in it’s fourth year, the competition prize will award at least 10 young rural Australian women with a chance to rub shoulders with politicians and chief executives, leadership and public speaking training, a tour of Parliament and much more.

Country to Canberra chief executive Hannah Wandel said it was about showing girls there was no limit to what they could achieve.

“From Julie Bishop to Tanya Plibersek, our past WA winners have met inspiring leaders, built confidence, and have gone on to make an incredible impact in their local communities,” Ms Wandel said.

“It’s also an amazing opportunity to connect with other young rural go-getters.”

To enter, Country to Canberra is asking girls to submit a two-minute video or 400 words answering the question: ‘from primary school to Prime Minister, how can we create strong pathways to power for women?’.

“Just 25 per cent of ASX 200 board positions are held by women, and only 32pc of federal politicians are women,” Ms Wandel said.

“We want to change this by empowering students and giving them an opportunity to come up with innovative solutions.

“We target high school, because it’s a critical time in a young woman’s leadership pathway.

“We also know that distance, time and funding barriers can make life tough for rural students.”

Former WA winner, Ellecha Thorp, Busselton, praised the program.

“It had a major influence on my life,” she said.

“It gave me courage and self-belief to go after my goals.”

Entries are now open and close on September 8.

p More information: countrytocanberra.com.au.