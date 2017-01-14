CRYSTAL DIAS never expected she would become a process engineer, but it would seem the 25-year-old has found her niche at CSBP's fertiliser granulation plant in Kwinana.

"I've always been interested in science and chemistry she said.

"I didn't want to be stuck in a lab or in a job where I was only researching - I wanted to do something a little bit more interactive.

"This sort of plant is perfect for my desire for chemistry - it's really ideal for what I'm passionate about."

Crystal found her way to CSBP in 2012 after participating in a three-month vacation program at the company's sodium cyanide plant while studying a double degree in chemical engineering and chemistry at the University of Western Australia (UWA).

She was then the successful applicant for a cadetship offered by the company, which gave her the opportunity to work two days a week while completing the final 18 months of her five-and-a-half-year bachelor degree.

"It was really great to get that industry exposure and apply it to my studies at university, especially towards the end of my degree when I was doing big design projects where you need that industry input to give you that edge of understanding," she said.

"I became familiar with how things are done differently in industry, compared to what you learn about at university on a theoretical level."

During the cadetship Crystal worked at the company's sodium cyanide plant, before moving to its ammonia and ammonium nitrate facility.

After completing her degree in 2013, she was offered a position as part of CSBP's graduate program.

Crystal has now moved to a full-time position as a process engineer - manufacturing compound fertilisers in the company's granulation plant.

"It was a bit of a winding journey and I've been lucky to have been rotated through all three business units, so I have a pretty good understanding of all of our chemical processes in CSBP," she said.

It's a busy job for the 25-year-old, who is responsible for authorising decisions made through the facility, along with managing products, storage and troubleshooting.