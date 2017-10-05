BUILDING a house can mean many different things to different people.

For some it is about putting four walls and a roof over their heads as quickly as possible and for others it is about fitting into a budget.

For Katanning couple Ella Maesepp and David Potter, it was about setting themselves a challenge of creating a family home that would have as little impact on the environment as possible.

An environmental scientist working with Katanning Landcare, Ella saw it as an opportunity to practice what she preached, while for cattle, sheep and grain farmer David, the motivation was being able to actually grow and build his own home.

Undertaking a project worthy of an episode of television program Grand Designs, in 2011 they set about building their own off-the-grid solar passive straw bale house on their 2000 hectare property just out of the Great Southern town, 300 kilometres south-east of Perth.

Over an 18-month period, the couple worked to turn their dreams, with the help of architect Ken Wibberly of Solar Dwellings, into a reality.

They chose a non-weight bearing straw bale structure, which meant a gazebo-style timber framework and roof structure was built on top of a concrete pad, before the walls were filled in with around 600 ‘bricks’ of baled barley straw.

Barley straw was the variety of choice as it was more pliable and less brittle than using wheat straw, and was baled by David and his uncle following the 2009 harvest.

The external walls were then rendered with a lime-cement render, while internally the walls were clad in sheets of engineered compressed plywood rather than standard plaster sheeting.

While some may question the use of straw for construction in an environment at risk of bushfires, Ella said the material was more fire safe than double brick because of the high density and low oxygen nature of the bales.

When it came to fitting out the house with things like doors and windows, they were able to very cleverly source mostly recycled items, whether they were from the original 1904 farm homestead, salvage yards and building site leftovers – always with permission.