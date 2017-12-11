THERE’s nothing quite like biting into a juicy feijoa.

Hold up, what the feijoa is that? you say.

A few weeks back I would have replied, *shrugs shoulders with a confused look*, but luckily I was pointed in the direction of a Manjimup man in the know, Robert Taylor, who is a full bottle on the unique and flavoursome fruit that is the feijoa.

Native to South America, the feijoa landed on Australian shores a few decades ago and like all good things, made its way West to be grown by a select few farmers in the Manjimup region.

Robert Taylor is one of them, and he attempted to describe the exotic fruit, starting with its taste.

“Describing its taste is actually quite hard because it has a very unique flavour,” Robert said.

“I usually tell people they need to try at least three feijoas before they decide if they like them or not.

“The first one takes a bit of getting used to, but by the time you get to the third one you love them, your tastebuds have taken over and you’re hooked.”

At least that’s what he’s hoping will happen, as WA consumers continue to learn about tasty feijoas and purchase more and more, so growers such as Robert are boosting production to match and anticipate an increase in demand.

Its popularity first gained traction here in the West six years ago, when Robert took a bounty of feijoas to local renowned chef and author Sophie Zalokar, at her home base of the Foragers Field Kitchen and Cooking School, Pemberton.

At the time, he couldn’t sell the fruit and was hoping she might be able to do something with them, a challenge she gladly accepted.

After serving them up through her cooking school and kitchen the phone calls and enquiries to Robert soon started to roll in.

In her 2014 book, Food of the Southern Forests, Sophie mentions Robert and the feijoa, describing the egg-shaped fruit as being “best experienced when capped like a boiled egg and then squeezed and sucked directly into your mouth”.

And when it comes to taste, she says “the highly-perfumed taste can best be described as a cross between a pineapple, guava, apple and those old-fashioned musk lollies”.