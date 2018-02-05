THE family holiday is over as Ty Fulwood prepares for a busy year ahead at Mt Noddy Farms, Southern Brook

Ty and his wife Em used their break to have some family time after the stressful months of harvest.

With late nights and long days Ty didn’t get to see much of his young daughters, Sylvie and Eugenie, unless they came out to the paddock with Em.

“Eugenie was born in the middle of October last year so I had Ty to help me for 10 days before he started harvest,” Em said.

“Sylvie was born at the end of September in 2016 so I only had Ty for three weeks then as well,” she said.

This year will be a full-on one for the family with renovations to their house and they have taken on a lease of 1214 hectares, with 4600ha now run in total.

With 1550ha in Northam, and just over half of the farm in the Tammin/Quairading area, Ty, his father Ray, full time worker Aaron and Em’s father Steve find themselves busy all year.

“The plan this year is to get things done on time,’’ Ty said.

“Last year and in previous years we have bitten off a lot with deep ripping and spading.

“We are going to give it a rest this year so we can handle putting a crop in on time.”

Ty is tidying things up post harvest, and working his way into the 2018 season with seed cleaners coming out this week.

Ty said he only just got back from holidays but he is already writing a list of things he needs to do.

“Fixing fan belts, fixing field bins, meeting with the agronomist are just a few things that will be happening,” he said.

“Get the seed done, get the fertiliser delivered then go on holidays again,” he joked.

Other things on the list include setting up the new tractor on the seeding rig, trying to get the summer spraying done and to get the headers in the shed with all the maintenance taken care of before March.

Ty said he would love to deep rip again this year but will only consider it if they have got everything else organised.

“If we didn’t take on the lease we would be ripping now, but we try to prioritise and not spend too much,” he said.