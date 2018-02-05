 

Full steam ahead for the Fulwood family

RACHEL CLARKE
05 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Em Fulwood (left), holding daughter Sylvie (1) and her husband Ty with their second daughter Eugenie (3 months) in front of the maintenance truck as they get everything ready for the year ahead on their Southern Brook property.
Em Fulwood (left), holding daughter Sylvie (1) and her husband Ty with their second daughter Eugenie (3 months) in front of the maintenance truck as they get everything ready for the year ahead on their Southern Brook property.

THE family holiday is over as Ty Fulwood prepares for a busy year ahead at Mt Noddy Farms, Southern Brook

Ty and his wife Em used their break to have some family time after the stressful months of harvest.

With late nights and long days Ty didn’t get to see much of his young daughters, Sylvie and Eugenie, unless they came out to the paddock with Em.

“Eugenie was born in the middle of October last year so I had Ty to help me for 10 days before he started harvest,” Em said.

“Sylvie was born at the end of September in 2016 so I only had Ty for three weeks then as well,” she said.

This year will be a full-on one for the family with renovations to their house and they have taken on a lease of 1214 hectares, with 4600ha now run in total.

With 1550ha in Northam, and just over half of the farm in the Tammin/Quairading area, Ty, his father Ray, full time worker Aaron and Em’s father Steve find themselves busy all year.

“The plan this year is to get things done on time,’’ Ty said.

“Last year and in previous years we have bitten off a lot with deep ripping and spading.

“We are going to give it a rest this year so we can handle putting a crop in on time.”

Ty is tidying things up post harvest, and working his way into the 2018 season with seed cleaners coming out this week.

Ty said he only just got back from holidays but he is already writing a list of things he needs to do.

“Fixing fan belts, fixing field bins, meeting with the agronomist are just a few things that will be happening,” he said.

“Get the seed done, get the fertiliser delivered then go on holidays again,” he joked.

Other things on the list include setting up the new tractor on the seeding rig, trying to get the summer spraying done and to get the headers in the shed with all the maintenance taken care of before March.

Ty said he would love to deep rip again this year but will only consider it if they have got everything else organised.

“If we didn’t take on the lease we would be ripping now, but we try to prioritise and not spend too much,” he said.

Two weeks ago they received up to 85 millimetres of rain which was a nice amount of sub-soil moisture for their cropping-only farm.

Ty said this year’s program will be about 30 per cent barley, 40pc wheat and 30pc break crops including canola, which makes life a bit easier.

Ty didn’t go straight into farming, after school he studied a science and chiropractic degree before completing his masters in commerce.

He moved to Sydney, where he worked in a bank for a few years.

“At 30 I thought it would be a pretty good opportunity to come home and be part of the family business and live a pretty good life,” he said.

After six years Ty still remains on the farm, although he is accompanied by a wife and his two daughters.

Ty said Ray had been there a few years without kids and thinks he was shocked when Ty said he was returning, but now seems to be having a lot of fun with the family around.

Ray moved to the Southern Brook property in 1978, relocating from Cunderdin where the Fulwoods started farming more than 105 years ago.

“The original farm is about 105 to 110-years-old, although when there are a few people in the family who want to farm, everyone goes in different directions and this is where we ended up,” Ty said.

The Tammin block was bought by Ty and his father the year after Ty moved back onto the farm, which he said in hindsight was a bit crazy.

Around the time they bought the farm Ty met Em and they started dating.

The pair went to primary school together and reconnected after all those years.

“I went to primary school here in Northam, then I went away to boarding school and after that I went to nursing school,” Em said.

She worked in Perth for 10 years at Sir Charles Gairdner and Hollywood hopsitals before going north.

After managing the cancer service in the Pilbara, Em moved back to Northam where she continues to work with cancer services, when not on maternity leave.

“I do the same thing down here and the cancer service here is expanding rapidly in the Wheatbelt,” she said.

Both Ty and Em are keeping their hands full with children and more land leading them into the 2018 season.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables