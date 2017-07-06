FOUR years ago, the Wheatbelt town of Moora, 177 kilometres north of Perth, became home to its very own men’s shed.

It was formed in 2013 following a meeting of interested parties with representatives from Wheatbelt Men’s Health.

The not-for-profit Moora Men’s Shed has three main objectives:

p To advance the health and well-being of male members of the Moora community;

p Provide a safe, friendly environment where men feel they belong;

p Allow members to work on meaningful projects in the company of other men.

The group has gone from strength to strength and currently has about 45 members, ranging in age from around 18 years right through to men aged 90 or older.

Several members have varying degrees of disability and so have a carer in attendance when they visit the group, and some benches have been modified to allow wheelchair-bound members to work productively.

Its current home is in the local agricultural society’s wool pavilion, which means they have to tidy up and make way for exhibits when the Moora Show is held each year.

It has managed to secure funding to build another shed, right next to the existing shed, which will become the official home of the Moora Men’s Shed, but still be available for additional display space on show day.

The new shed will be a multi-purpose facility that will cater for the needs of not only the men’s shed but also the Moora Netball Association (MNA) and the Central Midlands Agricultural Society (CMAS).

It will incorporate an office/meeting room for the use by all three organisations, as well as a storage area for the MNA; both in-house and public showers and toilets; and a large recreation and relaxation area.

This big area will be used for people to have a cuppa, play games or read, as well as for activities such as photography, computing, playing music, and holding training talks or forums.

It could also lend itself to being an area other local groups could use as a meeting place when not in use by the men’s shed.