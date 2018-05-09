IN the heart of the Mid West city of Geraldton, a magnificent building stretches into the sky.

St Francis Xavier Cathedral has been part of the local scenery on Maitland Street since work began on the place of worship in 1916.

The heritage-listed Catholic church was blessed and rededicated last December after undergoing a major seven-month conservation project to restore both the interior and exterior.

Its impressive design was the work of English architect Monsignor John Cyril Hawes, who was also an ordained Catholic Priest.

Known as Father Hawes at the time, he arrived in the Mid West of WA as a parish priest in November 1915, and travelled around the Murchison over the summer months before being recalled to Geraldton to start work on the cathedral.

While the first stage of the cathedral was completed in 1918, work was halted after the death of the Bishop of Geraldton, Bishop Kelly, and did not recommence until 1926, meaning the building was not completed and officially opened until 1938.

What was created, however, was an impressive structure that would not be out of place in many other countries around the world.

According to the Diocese of Geraldton, the laying of the western portion of the building began in 1916 and used stone from the nearby Chapman Valley.

The foundation or cornerstone used formed an historical link with Geraldton’s first Catholic church, old St Francis Xavier’s which was built by the coast in 1870 by Father LeCaille but was later pulled down to make room for railway extensions.

The first building stage including the completion of Twin Towers, and the Nave, while unfinished walls of the central octagon and south transept were covered by a temporary roof of wood and corrugated iron.

For a 10 pound donation, station owners were able to have the names of their properties engraved on circular columns on either side of the nave.

Domed roofs were later put on the towers.

In 1926 the crypt was extended eastwards and the sanctuary finished above it.