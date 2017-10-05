I WAS strolling through Fremantle, past the tourists, bearded hipsters and pretty young things with deeply defined eyebrows, into a trendy little eco store to have a browse.

It’s here that I notice some stunning, handcrafted ceramics with a beautiful, natural rawness and a small sign brandishing the artist’s name – Natalie Tonkin.

Far removed from the cobblestoned alleyways and crowds of Freo, down a few back roads at Coomberdale, you will find Natalie Tonkin huddled over some clay, pinching and moulding, working on something special from her on-farm studio.

The studio’s roller door is up, so she can gaze out to the south over bushland and paddocks beyond, watching as the landscape changes with the seasons.

That view is a constant source of inspiration for Nat and she’s been using her love of the natural world to create her artwork for many years, over various mediums.

When she’s not using her hands for creative purposes, they can be commonly found helping her husband Brad on their farm, or being a mum to their two children, Holly, 9, and Sarah, 7.

Growing up in the artistic hub of Kendenup, Nat took an interest in the arts from a young age and went on to study fashion in Perth.

She worked as a pattern maker and a florist before love drew her to Coomberdale, near Moora, to live on the farm with Brad.

Nat continued to pursue her passion for the arts and she soon became involved in the local potters group in Moora.

“There were probably four really active members who they took me under their wing and I did night lessons with them,” Nat said.

“I loved it, but even back when I was growing up in Kendenup I had a neighbour who was a potter and I would go to her studio and look around.

“It was always something I wanted to do.”

Pottery was put on hold while Nat had her children, but a few years down the track she got into the swing of things and has never looked back.

With a dedicated studio on the farm, Nat can be found in there most days, working on her pottery, as well as creating sculptures and installations from recycled items such as wire and scrap metal.