KELSEY Browning could have sworn everyone in her hospital room heard the loud ‘pop’ of her newborn baby bubble.

Everyone except her adorable bundle of pink perfection, her new daughter Lotte, who was just a couple of days old who was born profoundly deaf.

The routine Newborn Hearing Screen was just another tick off the checklist before being able to go home, as Kelsey and her husband Cody were keen to get back to their two other daughters, Marli, 5, and Lacey, 3.

That was, until it turned their world upside down with one short sentence – Lotte failed the hearing test.

“Imagine you have recently given birth to your beautiful little babe who you have been carrying, growing and nurturing for the past nine months in your womb,” Kelsey said.

“That new-born bubble has now surrounded and engulfed you and you are completely in awe of this perfect little human life you have created.

“Now imagine being informed that your beautiful little babe has just failed their routine Newborn Hearing Screen and that you require urgent referral to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) for further investigation and early intervention.

“The news left us crushed and completely devastated – it was an instant sense of loss.”

Kelsey and Cody had to wait until Lotte was six weeks old to travel from their home in Esperance to Perth, so the doctors at PMH could conduct an Auditory Brain Response test.

This was when they received confirmation that Lotte was profoundly, bilaterally deaf.

“I just remember thinking about all the possibilities that were instantly taken away from her,” she said.

“How would she cope at school?

“How will she mentally and emotionally cope with being deaf?

“How will she play sport or go swimming?

“So many questions engulfed me and it was an instant sense of loss.

“However, during this time my husband and I also agreed to not let Lotte’s disability define her.”

The couple decided she would not be treated any different to her older siblings and would be exposed to and given every opportunity possible.