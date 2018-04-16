LIKE all Australians, farmers in WA respect and expect a fair go.

And they trust that their elected representatives will act fairly and reasonable in doing their jobs – especially when they’re appointed Agriculture Minister.

That role gives them great responsibility for guarding the livelihoods of vulnerable people already facing extreme volatility, living and working the land battling unpredictable weather, while dealing with fickle markets where political intervention is becoming more fashionable than hating on American president Donald Trump.

But in the case of the current Labor Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan, there’s a complex challenge at play regarding the simple matter of trust and whether they’re getting a fair go.

The latest issue concerning live sheep exports to the Middle East provides a timely opportunity to consider some of these trust issues more deeply and provide some food for thought.

When it came time to choose a side, as farmers and industry supporters faced off with protesters who want to see live exports banned, at a 2013 rally in Fremantle, Ms MacTiernan made it clear where she stood.

A picture from the day shows Ms MacTiernan – then a Federal Labor MP – standing alongside a woman dressed up in a cow costume, referred to in the picture-caption as one of her friends, who was a protester opposed to live exports.

Ms MacTiernan’s opposition to the trade is not a fly-by-night position and to her credit she’s an experienced and clever politician who hasn’t kept her views secret.

A post on her Facebook page referring to the live exports yin and yang public demonstration at Fremantle in 2013 said, “Joined the punters opposing live export of sheep and cattle in Fremantle yesterday”.

“These are compassionate and reasonable people who say there is a limit to what we can expect animals to endure,” the post said.

“My view is that exporting livestock to the Middle East and Africa from Australia can never be made humane – even if all rules were complied, the travel time on a sheep ship of three to four weeks is intolerable.