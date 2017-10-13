WYALKATCHEM farmhand Brad Phillips loves the country life and hopes for a long-term career in the agricultural industry.

For the past three years he has worked alongside Campbell Jones on Modesty Farm, just north of Wyalkatchem, doing “a bit of everything” – seeding, spraying, harvesting, mending fences, fixing equipment and so on.

“I enjoy the lifestyle on the farm,” Brad said.

“It’s my office.

“There’s something different everyday.

“It’s something I wanted to do since I was a kid.”

The Phillips family moved to WA in 1983 from Victoria after a holiday, falling in love with the State.

“They moved to Bakers Hill and then eventually to Wyalkatchem for work,” Brad said.

“Mum was a nurse and dad was a farmhand – a jack of all trades.”

Brad attended the Wyalkatchem District High School until Year 10, when in 2000 he decided to accept an opportunity for a trade as a butcher at Wyalkatchem Meat Supply instead of continuing an education at the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin.

He served his apprenticeship from 2001-2004 and worked a further three years at the store.

Before taking up work on the farm Brad did a stint at the Flying Fox mine, 80 kilometres north of Hyden.

“I worked underground as a dump truck driver,” Brad said.

“I progressed to services crew and then onto loaders.

“In 2013 I lost my job due to cut backs.”

Still living in Wyalkatchem meant he kept in touch with friends and the local community.

“After that I did odd jobs for about 12 months until Campbell offered me a job – and I didn’t look back,” Brad said.

“Working with Campbell is fantastic.

“We get along really well.

“Campbell is involved in community groups and there’s always something going on.”

Brad has been involved with the local fire brigade for 16 years and said it was rewarding and a good social group.

He said they met once a month for training drills and skills development.

Brad said while it had been relatively quiet, sadly, the majority of the call-outs were for car crashes.