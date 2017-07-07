WHILE men and their mental health are often at the forefront when talking about the benefits of men’s sheds, it was in fact men’s physical health which led to the formation of a group in Goomalling.

About seven years ago, a man by the name of Hans Collis set about raising awareness of prostate cancer amongst the male population of the Wheatbelt town.

Each fortnight or month, a group of men met for lunches, with funds raised donated for prostate cancer research.

Current secretary and treasurer Geoff Wise said from the frequent get-togethers, it was decided amongst the group that it would be a natural progression to evolve into a men’s shed.

And so, in December 2010, the inaugural Goomalling Men’s Shed and Prostate Group meeting was held.

Starting with around 12 members, the group has grown to around 15 men at some points, and included a range of age groups and backgrounds.

Mr Wise said some younger men had since moved away from the area, but had maintained their link to the concept by joining the local men’s shed in their area.

When they started out, the men kept themselves busy by doing minor repairs and restoration work to homes belonging to local pensioners, and also by making wooden toys and selling them to raise money.

A golf day was also held soon after the group started, with donations from various companies as a big fundraising event.

Now, as the members get older, Mr Wise said there were less of the events and more of a group of men getting together “for a cup of tea, a yak and to make things”.

“We’ve made sets of tables and chairs; hobby horses; and even some tables out of large slices of a York Gum that we were given,” he said.

The corrugated iron building where the men gather was the site of the local school from 1955-1973, before student numbers resulted in a bigger school being built.

It has housed the local State Emergency Service branch previously but was made available to the group by the Shire of Goomalling, who helped with both funding and expertise to get the building up and in order.