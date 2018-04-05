 

New direction for Esperance author

DARREN O'DEA
05 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

POPULAR WA author Fleur McDonald has released her latest novel Fool’s Good, which goes in a different direction to her previous offerings.

Fool’s Good was developed after the Esperance scribe completed extensive interviews with detectives involved in stock crime.

It is based around the character of detective Dave Burrows who was posted to the remote goldfields town of Barrabine.

Dave was featured in Fleur’s previous books and after talking with publishers Allen and Unwin, it was decided that Dave should have a series of his own.

“It’s a bit heavier on the crime side of things,” Fleur said.

Fool’s Gold dates back to 1997 when Dave was a newly-badged detective who was keen to join the elite stock stock.

Fleur said he was forced to investigate reports of a mysterious late night trespassing, a missing person, guns being drawn on strangers, and a local prospector who phones in with horrific news that could hold the key to everything.

When doing her research on the latest novel, Fleur spent time with people involved in stock crime investigations and singled out two of them.

The first was detective Dave Byrne who is based in Perth.

“He helped me out with the character of Dave Burrows and also introduced me to detective inspector Mick Dowie from Toowoomba.”

After spending time with him in Queensland the pair struck up an alliance and Fleur now takes the message of farm and cyber safety to everyone she speaks to at various events.

She said the information gathered from the two detectives was “incredible” and helped make the story more authentic when writing about the crimes in the book.

Fleur said when framing certain parts of the book she was able to send the story to Mick to ensure it sounded legitimate.

She said the character of Dave was an approachable one.

When writing the book she had to remember it was set in 1997 – back in an era where there were limited mobile phones and phone coverage – and she had to picture the characters using fax machines with rolls of shiny paper.

As part of the research Fleur also spent time in WA’s Goldfields, talking to people around Kalgoorlie and Ora Banda.

“I got some really good back stories as well,” she said.

She said it was a lot easier to imagine life in a remote area when living out there for a while.

“Sometimes when I was out there camping by myself I was aware that I was a woman on her own.

“It was not hard to imagine how vulnerable people out there on their own could be.”

The launch of Fool’s Gold coincides with the launch of her not-for-profit website ‘Breaking the Silence’ that has been designed to help rural women get the support they need when facing domestic violence in under-resourced areas.

The site focuses on Esperance, where Fleur lives, but there are plans to expand it to Albany in coming weeks.

“Hopefully by the end of the year we will have all of WA covered,” Fleur said.

“And hopefully next year we can start to build on that nationally.”

Living in a rural area and realising country women don’t have a lot of resources at their fingertips when looking for help in domestic violence situations, Fleur decided to fund the project herself.

“If you have been in a domestic violence situation and you need to find help it is really difficult to find the information you need in country areas.”

“My research took me to 10 different websites to get practical help.”

More information: go to breakingthesilence.com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables