BACK in 1992 Paul and Sue Kelly planted a niche crop on their Mingenew farm.

The crop’s vibrant yellow flowers and pungent smell made for quite the talking point in the district, but Paul saw a lot of potential.

These days, that once-niche crop is commonly known as canola and it’s a fairly standard addition to most broadacre cropping programs in the northern Wheatbelt.

The Kellys have long been champions of alternative crops, a cause which has seen them have some success stories with crops like canola and coriander, as well as a few spectacular failures.

“In the late 1980s and early 1990s, we started looking at alternative crops and alternative land uses,” Paul said.

“Our good friends in Dongara, Chris Gillam, Simon Dempster and Peter Schulze were trialling chickpeas and other crops, so I joined in with them and then we continued on from there.

“We grew our first canola crop in 1992, there were very few canola crops grown in the northern area at that time, but it was a good decision.

“Over the years we’ve grown paprika, potatoes and Japanese chillies – all were great failures.

“We’ve also grown aniseed and guayule, which is a natural latex used for making surgical gloves and condoms and a great talking point.

“We also had a commercial pasture seed licence, being early adopters of French serradella, and we were very successful growing that and a few other pasture seeds.

“I like the look of these other crops, they stand out in the paddock against the usual line-up and it’s interesting to trial something different.”

Paul has been farming for more than 40 years, on the farm his parents originally took up in 1950, before he and Sue expanded by purchasing a neighbouring farm in 1992.

They have three daughters, Tara, Shaina and Rebecca, with Rebecca keen to return to the farm next year after completing her agricultural studies at Marcus Oldham College, Victoria.

The Kelly’s 3100 hectare property is 30 kilometres from the coast between Mingenew and Dongara, with the Irwin and Lockier Rivers joining on the farm to create 11km of river frontage.