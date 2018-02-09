NICK Jenzen has always dreamed of being a farmer.

Growing up on his family’s 5000 hectare broadacre farm at Cunderdin led the 20-year-old young gun to develop a strong love for the land and the farming lifestyle.

“Being on the farm, I always had the freedom to roam around in open spaces, whether that is taking the motorbike out for a ride in the paddock, helping dad move some sheep or sitting on the tractor for a few hours and annoying dad – I’ve always loved it,” Nick said.

When he finished high school Nick was quick to start travelling with the hope of challenging himself and building on various skills, as well as broadening his agriculture knowledge.

His travels started with a week-long trip to South Africa and then a month-long sailing trip back to Australia from Cape Town on the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme.

The voyage aimed to increase self-awareness, develop teamwork and leadership skills and create a strong sense of community responsibility.

“There were a lot of team building exercises, from learning how to pull sails in, to navigating the boat and everything in between,” Nick said.

“It was a fantastic experience and I would encourage anyone to give it a go because the people I met and the things I learnt were invaluable.”

A few months later, in July, 2016, Nick embarked on his next adventure, this time with a focus on agriculture.

Travelling to Canada to work for a harvest contractor for three months allowed Nick to experience and learn from a farming operation completely different to what he was used to.

“It was good to see how agriculture differs in another country and on such a large scale and I wanted to bring those ideas back to our farming enterprise,” Nick said.

“It was very different to over here because water wasn’t an issue with the rain they get from the Rocky Mountains – the biggest issue was getting the crop off.

“Because the farms are large scale operations, their approach to weed control wasn’t as big of a priority, which was something vastly different from what we consider a key element in our cropping program.