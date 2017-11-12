HAVING a taste for agriculture has been beneficial for Nicholas Hardie who is firmly entrenched in the industry.

The Crossman young gun might only be 21-years-old but he is already an area manager for CSBP and has progressed to a more senior role than he could have imagined.

“I am the area manager for West Arthur and Darkan, although because I am living at Crossman, I also cover Wandering, Boddington and Williams,” Nick said.

Nick grew up in Boddington and attended the local district high school until Year 7.

Like many country children, at the age of 12 he continued his education boarding at Aquinas College in Perth for Years 8 and 9.

“I got to Year 10 and I realised I wanted to be an auto electrician, so I left Aquinas and went to Harvey Ag, (WA College of Agriculture, Harvey),” Nick said.

“I had heard the trades program there was pretty good so I gave it a go.”

In the same year Nick’s parents leased out the Crossman farm to his uncle and relocated to Mandurah.

Nick spent three years at the college, where the school opened up more farming opportunities and his passion for agriculture grew.

“After I started at Harvey I really got back into agriculture – the older I have got, the more my passion has grown and one day I hope to have a farm of my own.”

His learning continued in 2013, when he relocated to the Muresk Institute in Northam to study agricultural business management.

Throughout his time at Muresk he was involved with student committees and study tours and went on a student trip to Europe in 2016.

Nick was also a committee member of the youth agriculture movement Ag Connect from 2014 -2016, overseeing membership recruitment.

This helped improved his understanding of young people in agriculture and got him more involved in the ag community.

Nick has jumped at any opportunity to weave his way further into the farming world but he realised not all areas were suited to him.

After completing a summer program with the Commonwealth Bank in 2015, Nick discovered he didn’t enjoy ag business banking.