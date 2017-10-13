DIVERSIFYING into Merinos and wool is a radical move for a young cattleman.

Joe Dewar, 28, who farms with his father Frank at Lime Peaks Grazing, Guilderton, has done that this year – not by dipping his toe in the water to test the temperature, but by jumping in the deep end.

In March, Joe added a 1600 hectare grazing and cropping property at Coorow to Lime Peaks’ string of seven owned and leased blocks along the coastal strip from Guilderton to Lancelin and Dandaragan.

Seven weeks ago he added a second 1600ha property, 10 minutes further up the road at Carnamah.

He has bought in 2000 Merino ewes as the nucleus of a commercial self-replacing Merino flock, initially to the Coorow property but as that has grazed out, the sheep have been mostly moved to the Carnamah property.

As reported in Farm Weekly last month, Joe was volume buyer – with Primaries of WA’s wool manager Greg Tilbrook advising him – at the recent Parakeelya Poll Merino stud ram sale.

On a budget, he paid $800 for seven good-value, large framed, plain-bodied, paddock-run rams and to a top of $1000 for another six.

After snapping up three passed-in rams and with more rams selected after the auction, he took home 28 for his Merino flock.

Joe has since bought more rams “as a top up” from Alex Keamy, Anro Poll Merino stud, Watheroo.

Lime Peaks’ existing flock of 2000 first-cross Merino-Poll Dorset ewes has also been moved to Coorow and Carnamah and both flocks are going through the shearing shed for an even-up shearing.

Cash flow from the sale of wool and from 900 store lambs destined for Adelaide will go towards paying for shearers, rams and new properties.

“The plan is to keep all the best (Merino) ewes up there, get rid of the wethers and put all the cull ewes in the crossbred flock to keep the numbers up, but at this stage it’s sort of suck it and see,” Joe said last week.

“We haven’t bred Merinos before, this is a trial run to see which way works better.

“In the past we’ve always just gone and bought ewes in, but they get expensive and often you can’t get what you want unless you pay top of the market.”