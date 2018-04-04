AN abundance of fresh, local, seasonal produce grown practically on my doorstep, 365 days of the year?

Yes please Pemberton.

Known for its huge variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and gourmet delicacies, the picturesque town in the southern forests region of WA not only looks good, it tastes good too.

And that’s precisely the reason why its residents are throwing open their farmgates and inviting visitors to come and sample its delights.

For the fourth year in a row, visitors are invited to delve deep into Pemberton’s food bowl and discover WA’s hidden gem during the Unearthed Pemberton festival.

This year the festival will run from Thursday, April 26 to Sunday, May 6, boasting a program bursting with events aiming to showcase the region’s premiere food and wine producers, culinary professionals, artists, cultural heritage, adventure and agri-tourism appeal.

With so much on offer, Unearthed Pemberton co-ordinator Liz Tilly said the Pemberton locals enjoy welcoming locals and tourists alike to their town, so others can experience their abundance of natural gifts.

“There are so many incredible things going on down here, the variety is astounding,” Ms Tilly said.

“You could easily eat a healthy diet of sustainable and seasonal produce, all grown within the local Southern Forests area, every day of the year if you wanted to.

“Once people start looking into it, they are astounded at the incredible array of food produced in and around Pemberton.

“We really wanted to share that, but also wanted to highlight that there’s so much more going on in this region than just beautiful food and wine.

“This year we’ve got a huge program encompassing food, wine, art, agri-tourism, cultural events and tours, and it’s got a really lovely feel to it.”

Ms Tilly said Pemberton had always held an autumn festival of some sort, but it wasn’t until four years ago when the Southern Forests Food Council acquired Royalties for Regions funding to launch the first Unearthed Pemberton festival.