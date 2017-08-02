 

Precious memories now in print

CAITLYN BURLING
02 Aug, 2017 02:48 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Barry and Peta West during harvest on their Kulin farm. Peta has recently launched her childhood memoir, Nicci Was Here.

Barry and Peta West during harvest on their Kulin farm. Peta has recently launched her childhood memoir, Nicci Was Here.

Peta West's self-published memoir 'Nicci Was Here' is now available through Vivid Publishing.

Peta West's self-published memoir 'Nicci Was Here' is now available through Vivid Publishing.

GETTING my mum to sign a note from school always made me hold my breath.

Not because I had been in trouble that day and not because it contained any information that was particularly exciting, but because she would read them holding a red pen.

And instead of just having a quick glance and signing it at the bottom like most busy and uninterested parents, she would circle the spelling mistakes my teacher might have accidentally made.

She would then tell me to point out these said mistakes to my teacher the next morning, much to my extreme embarrassment.

When I remind her of this, she laughs.

“I didn’t mean to embarrass you, but I’ve always been a spelling nut,” she said.

My mother is Peta West, a life-long devotee to the English language, addicted to the written word, an avid reader and a fan of a good yarn and a gutsy giggle, something I seem to have happily inherited.

Even though the past 36 years have been bursting at the seams with raising four children and running our family farm in the Wheatbelt, together with her husband (and my dad) Barry, Peta somehow found the time and energy for her other love, writing.

She earned her Diploma in Creative Writing amidst the chaos that only a family business and four rambunctious children can generate, and unbeknownst to anyone, began quietly working away on a private project, her memoir.

Fast forward 15 or so years to a special night in June, when Peta stood in front of a crowd of more than 70 people to officially launch her freshly published memoir, Nicci Was Here.

Essentially a loving tribute to her older sister, Peta sporadically began jotting down memories of her childhood shared with Nicci and their younger brother Clive, initially as a tool to remember the finer details of her early years before too much time passed.

“I never set out to write a book, but as time went on there were things I realised I didn’t want to forget,” Peta said.

“Memories with my sister are so precious to me because I only had such a short time with her, so as the years rolled on those memories became more important to record.

“Essentially, this book stemmed from losing Nicci when she was just 15 and it became a way of acknowledging my family’s loss.

“The title Nicci Was Here sums it up – she was here, she existed and she is part of me.”

The early years of Peta’s childhood began in the 1960s in Albany and for a time, drifted along the same course as many typical families of the era, until a series of events set off a chain reaction to irreversibly alter her family’s circumstances.

It eventually led her mother to head north with three children in tow, spending a brief stint at Three Springs before settling in sunny Geraldton.

Despite some rough patches, Peta described her childhood years in the 1960s and 70s as happily free-range, typical of her generation, where children were generally left to their own devices to create their own fun (read: mischief).

There’s plenty of moments throughout Nicci Was Here that induce a fit of giggles and many readers will be able to recognise a symmetry between their own childhood escapades among siblings and friends, heralding a certain ‘coming of age’ element.

While the humorous anecdotes scattered throughout the book are plentiful, there’s also a heartbreaking undercurrent of loss, in particular the type of loss that isn’t normally talked about, and that is the death of a sibling.

“Back in those days, death was never spoken about,” Peta said.

“After Nicci died, apart from within our own family, everyone just carried on like she’d never existed.

“I struggled with that.

“My brother and I never had a proper chance to say goodbye to Nic.

“Losing a sibling is a type of loss that’s not always acknowledged, but I was old enough to perceive a definite shift in dynamics, both within my family and at school.

“As a society we have come a long way with how we deal with losing someone we love, and that’s definitely been for the better.”

As to why Peta chose to publish her memoir now, she said she’s gained enough emotional distance from the events of her childhood to be able to share her story, in the hope it may also help others, young or old, in their bereavement.

“I wanted my own kids to know a bit about the aunty they were never able to meet and our childhood together, but to also help others in some small way, who may be dealing with loss,” she said.

“But I also wanted to share a snapshot of life back then, when kids were the definition of resilient and led a mostly carefree existence.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Rusty...A shearing shed on a small place, might be used a week to five each year. 50 years down
light grey arrow
No varieties of barley left in WA suitable for Craft Beer production and little research. Craft
light grey arrow
We farm at Beacon we had no rain last time .Since the 1st of Jan.we have recorded 45 mm ,6mm
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables