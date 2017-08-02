GETTING my mum to sign a note from school always made me hold my breath.

Not because I had been in trouble that day and not because it contained any information that was particularly exciting, but because she would read them holding a red pen.

And instead of just having a quick glance and signing it at the bottom like most busy and uninterested parents, she would circle the spelling mistakes my teacher might have accidentally made.

She would then tell me to point out these said mistakes to my teacher the next morning, much to my extreme embarrassment.

When I remind her of this, she laughs.

“I didn’t mean to embarrass you, but I’ve always been a spelling nut,” she said.

My mother is Peta West, a life-long devotee to the English language, addicted to the written word, an avid reader and a fan of a good yarn and a gutsy giggle, something I seem to have happily inherited.

Even though the past 36 years have been bursting at the seams with raising four children and running our family farm in the Wheatbelt, together with her husband (and my dad) Barry, Peta somehow found the time and energy for her other love, writing.

She earned her Diploma in Creative Writing amidst the chaos that only a family business and four rambunctious children can generate, and unbeknownst to anyone, began quietly working away on a private project, her memoir.

Fast forward 15 or so years to a special night in June, when Peta stood in front of a crowd of more than 70 people to officially launch her freshly published memoir, Nicci Was Here.

Essentially a loving tribute to her older sister, Peta sporadically began jotting down memories of her childhood shared with Nicci and their younger brother Clive, initially as a tool to remember the finer details of her early years before too much time passed.

“I never set out to write a book, but as time went on there were things I realised I didn’t want to forget,” Peta said.

“Memories with my sister are so precious to me because I only had such a short time with her, so as the years rolled on those memories became more important to record.