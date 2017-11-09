A RARE horse-drawn hearse was the highlight of the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival in Northam recently.

The hearse was teamed with Colonial Clydesdales and made a breathtaking sight.

It won the Authentic Vehicle Turnout class and the Driven Vehicle class at the festival.

To add to the success of the day, the team also won the trophy for the Champion Turnout Award.

The hearse, which is the only one of it’s kind in WA, was shown at the festival in a joint collaboration between Perth Horse and Carriage, the owners of the hearse, Colonial Clydesdales, which supplied the Clydesdales, and Purslowe Tinetti Funerals (Northam).

The Perth Horse and Carriage hearse has been serving WA since 2000, attending funerals throughout Perth and regional areas and was also a feature of Karakatta Cemetery’s 150th anniversary.

The hearse is a working carriage and is available to book via most funeral companies in Perth and regional WA.

It was handcrafted by skilled craftsmen who used centuries-old recycled black butt timber sourced from Sydney’s Wooloomooloo Pier.

It has been finished to a very high standard, making it a stunning carriage and a fitting tribute to say a final goodbye to loved friends and family.

Lara Blom from Perth Horse and Carriage, was pleased with the outcome of the weekend.

“Showing in harness is something that we’ve never really considered, but being offered the opportunity to showcase our magnificent horse drawn hearse alongside Colonial Clydesdales, who are veterans at this sort of thing, we thought well why not?‘’ Ms Blom said.

“It was a bonus that the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival was held in Northam because we had previously worked alongside the town’s local funeral director, Purslowe Tinetti Funerals.

“It was a great opportunity to support the festival and showcase the services that our three companies can offer.”

Tina Tinetti Smith, Purslowe Tinetti Funerals, assisted the turnout of the hearse at the festival, dressing in top hats and tails to complete the immaculate presentation.