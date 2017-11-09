 

Rare hearse rolls up at Heavy Horse Festival

09 Nov, 2017 01:16 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The rare hearse owned by Perth Horse and Carriage, led by a pair from Colonial Clydesdales, was the star of the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival in Northam last month.
The rare hearse owned by Perth Horse and Carriage, led by a pair from Colonial Clydesdales, was the star of the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival in Northam last month.

A RARE horse-drawn hearse was the highlight of the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival in Northam recently.

The hearse was teamed with Colonial Clydesdales and made a breathtaking sight.

It won the Authentic Vehicle Turnout class and the Driven Vehicle class at the festival.

To add to the success of the day, the team also won the trophy for the Champion Turnout Award.

The hearse, which is the only one of it’s kind in WA, was shown at the festival in a joint collaboration between Perth Horse and Carriage, the owners of the hearse, Colonial Clydesdales, which supplied the Clydesdales, and Purslowe Tinetti Funerals (Northam).

The Perth Horse and Carriage hearse has been serving WA since 2000, attending funerals throughout Perth and regional areas and was also a feature of Karakatta Cemetery’s 150th anniversary.

The hearse is a working carriage and is available to book via most funeral companies in Perth and regional WA.

It was handcrafted by skilled craftsmen who used centuries-old recycled black butt timber sourced from Sydney’s Wooloomooloo Pier.

It has been finished to a very high standard, making it a stunning carriage and a fitting tribute to say a final goodbye to loved friends and family.

Lara Blom from Perth Horse and Carriage, was pleased with the outcome of the weekend.

“Showing in harness is something that we’ve never really considered, but being offered the opportunity to showcase our magnificent horse drawn hearse alongside Colonial Clydesdales, who are veterans at this sort of thing, we thought well why not?‘’ Ms Blom said.

“It was a bonus that the LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival was held in Northam because we had previously worked alongside the town’s local funeral director, Purslowe Tinetti Funerals.

“It was a great opportunity to support the festival and showcase the services that our three companies can offer.”

Tina Tinetti Smith, Purslowe Tinetti Funerals, assisted the turnout of the hearse at the festival, dressing in top hats and tails to complete the immaculate presentation.

Purslowe Tinetti Funerals founder James W Purslowe was a wheelwright and carpenter who conducted funerals with a horse drawn hearse, Ms Tinetti Smith said.

“It’s wonderful to be involved in a tradition that dates back to when our business was established in 1907,’’ she said.

“This is a beautiful way to create a memorable send off for loved ones, particularly for people who’ve lived long enough to remember driving horses every day for work or transportation.

“Funerals should be a meaningful reflection one’s life.”

Celebrating the success of the weekend, Emma Iddison, Colonial Clydesdales, said the team wanted to maintain the traditions of the Clydesdale in WA.

“We have a passion for maintaining the traditions of the Clydesdale and for keeping alive the harness skills associated with driving these magnificent horses,’’ Ms Iddison said.

“We love bringing the Clydesdales to rural locations, such as Northam, to showcase the horses and allow people to experience the rare sight of working Clydesdales.

“The opportunity to work alongside our friends at Perth Horse and Carriage and Purslowe Tinetti Funerals was a great opportunity.

“To win the major awards was the icing on the cake.

“We were used to being judged by the general public, but the ultimate compliment was to be judged favourably by our peers, for us to then get a positive result under a highly credentialed heavy horse judge such as Tim Peel, was a great honour indeed.”

The LiveLighter Heavy Horse Festival is an annual event for showing different breeds of heavy and draft horses in breed, ridden, novelty and harness classes.

The festival combines the rare and unusual sight of working heavy horses to Northam where people can enjoy watching and interacting with the draft horses that were an important part of the early development of the area.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables