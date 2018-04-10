WHEN it comes to visiting country pubs of historical significance in Western Australia, it would be pretty hard not to have York’s Castle Hotel at the top of the list.
The grand, historic hotel nestled in the heart of the Avon Valley, 98 kilometres east of Perth, is the oldest existing inland hotel in the State.
Located just off the Great Southern Highway on the town’s main street of Avon Terrace, the Castle Hotel was built in 1853 by Samuel Smale Craig.
He had arrived at Fremantle in 1850 with wife Mary and children Mary Jane, Henrietta Bell and John Morton, and made his way to York, the first inland European settlement in WA.
Here the elegant two-storey Georgian brick building, complete with sweeping verandahs, was built using convict labour, and was managed by Samuel until his death in 1869, when it was taken over by wife Mary.
In 1902 the impressive hotel was extended down South Street with a Federation-style wing, giving it its grandeur look.
Fast-forward 165 years from when it was built, and today you will still find the picturesque Castle Hotel to be one of the major highlights when visiting the historic town.
Owned by the Bowman family since 1999, the heritage of the building has been maintained on the exterior, although some upgrades have been made to the interior of the hotel, while still maintaining the charm and character of York and its historical origins.
Accommodation options at the hotel are a combination of comfortable, air-conditioned hotel and motel suites, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, while the motel suites also include a fridge and tea and coffee-making facilities.
The hotel and motel rooms can cater for singles, double or twin share, or family suites for two adults and two children, while executive suites are available and come complete with a spa for the more indulgent accommodation.
Guests can make use of the swimming pool and barbecue area.
The Castle Hotel is also the perfect place to hold a private function, with three different sized rooms available to suit any occasion, whether it be a wedding or even a conference.
The Federation Room is the biggest room, and has hosted many conferences, weddings and anniversary celebrations, while the Coat of Arms is a slightly smaller room best suited to birthday and family get-togethers and business meetings.
The Governors Room seats a maximum of 10 people, ideal for small groups and meetings.
The fully licensed restaurant, appropriately named 1853 Bistro, has an impressive menu catering for all tastes, including beautifully prepared steaks, salt and pepper calamari and chicken carbonara, as well as a kids menu and daily specials.
The dessert menu includes a selection to satisfy even the most finicky of dessert connoisseurs, while drink options include an expansive selection of wines, beer and spirits to accompany meals.
It is in the restaurant that visitors can get a real sense of the history of the hotel, as it has its own coat of arms painted on the wall.
Two inscriptions are emblazoned on the coat of arms – Honi Soit Qui Maly, meaning Perish he who thinks evil; and Dieu Et Mon Droit, meaning God and my right.
Castle Hotel duty manager Karlee Parnham said there were a number of theories surrounding who actually created the artwork.
“One version is that the convicts painted it at the completion of the building of the hotel,” Ms Parnham said.
“Another version is that the Governor resided at the hotel in York for some time in the 1860s, and the coat of arms was there for the purpose of holding court in the room during his stay.”
The artwork was covered with wallpaper, and subsequently by many coats of paint in the 1920s, but fortunately was rediscovered during renovations in 1989 and restored to its present state in 1990.
Ms Parnham said given the age of the property it had also been associated with ghost stories, with some guests in the hotel reportedly seeing shadows or hearing footsteps above the bar where the older rooms were located.
The restaurant is not the only option when it comes to food and drinks at the Castle Hotel.
Woodfired pizzas, which have been voted the best in the Avon Valley, are available for dinner on Friday nights, and for lunch and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays, and are enjoyed by patrons in the open-air courtyard.
The Castle Hotel is the only pub operating in York, and has bar areas where patrons can enjoy icy cold beer on tap while also making selections from the bar menu.
The bar menu includes a range of burgers and salads, along with the perennial favourites of steak sandwiches and chicken parmigiana.
Another recent addition to the venue has been a drive-through bottleshop.
Patrons at the Castle Hotel vary from locals to those from further afield, with York regularly attracting visitors to its numerous festivals, as well as being a popular, comfortable distance from Perth for car and bike clubs to head out for the day.
The hotel is also located a short stroll from the York Motor Museum, renowned for its impressive collection of vintage vehicles.