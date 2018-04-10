WHEN it comes to visiting country pubs of historical significance in Western Australia, it would be pretty hard not to have York’s Castle Hotel at the top of the list.

The grand, historic hotel nestled in the heart of the Avon Valley, 98 kilometres east of Perth, is the oldest existing inland hotel in the State.

Located just off the Great Southern Highway on the town’s main street of Avon Terrace, the Castle Hotel was built in 1853 by Samuel Smale Craig.

He had arrived at Fremantle in 1850 with wife Mary and children Mary Jane, Henrietta Bell and John Morton, and made his way to York, the first inland European settlement in WA.

Here the elegant two-storey Georgian brick building, complete with sweeping verandahs, was built using convict labour, and was managed by Samuel until his death in 1869, when it was taken over by wife Mary.

In 1902 the impressive hotel was extended down South Street with a Federation-style wing, giving it its grandeur look.

Fast-forward 165 years from when it was built, and today you will still find the picturesque Castle Hotel to be one of the major highlights when visiting the historic town.

Owned by the Bowman family since 1999, the heritage of the building has been maintained on the exterior, although some upgrades have been made to the interior of the hotel, while still maintaining the charm and character of York and its historical origins.

Accommodation options at the hotel are a combination of comfortable, air-conditioned hotel and motel suites, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, while the motel suites also include a fridge and tea and coffee-making facilities.

The hotel and motel rooms can cater for singles, double or twin share, or family suites for two adults and two children, while executive suites are available and come complete with a spa for the more indulgent accommodation.

Guests can make use of the swimming pool and barbecue area.

The Castle Hotel is also the perfect place to hold a private function, with three different sized rooms available to suit any occasion, whether it be a wedding or even a conference.