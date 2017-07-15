A PASSION for agriculture and plant genetics prompted Hediyeh Tahghighi to move more than 10,000 kilometres from her home in Iran to WA.

The University of WA student relocated to Perth 18 months ago and hasn’t looked back.

Hediyeh grew up in a family of five in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, with little exposure to the agricultural world.

It was her keen interest in science and genetic manipulation that led her towards the industry.

“In my opinion, agriculture is one of the most important fields in every nation due to the fast growing population and the need to supply food for people,” Hediyeh said.

“Especially today we have to cope with many problems such as climate change and soil issues.

“I was interested in this field, so I chose to study agriculture.”

After completing a degree in agricultural engineering, agronomy and plant breeding at the University of Guilan in Iran, for Hediyeh WA was the best place to expand her knowledge in the field.

“Australians are pioneering in agriculture, they use precision agriculture and have the most recent equipment and facilities and I thought that’s where I can improve my knowledge about agriculture,” she said.

“This is one of the most high ranking universities in Australia and it’s also well known for agricultural

science.”

With the support of her parents, Hediyeh commenced her masters degree in agricultural science in 2016 and in early 2017 she was awarded an Australian Wool Education Trust Masters scholarship.

She was among 15 undergraduate and masters students from across Australia to receive a AWET scholarship, which will help fund her research into toxicity tolerance in subterranean clover.

“Subterranean clover is a key pastoral legume in Australia, it’s very important for sheep,” Hediyeh said.

“My research project is about boron toxicity tolerance in sub clover, I work on a diverse panel of sub clover which is 125 genotypes and I’ve phenotyped for boron toxicity tolerance among these 125 genotypes.