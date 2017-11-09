THERE was a strong rural connection when the Subway store at Hawaiian’s Bassendean Shopping Village was part of the Subway Helps Fight Hunger in Australia ‘Live Feed’ promotion last Friday.

The store was kept busy during World Sandwich Day celebrations where Subway owners across the country teamed up to combat global hunger.

Every customer who visited a Subway had the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap, get one free and help the business give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Staff from businesses with WA rural connections supported the initiative and used the event to network.

As a result, Subway Australia will give nearly 288,000 meals to needy people.

Former West Coast Eagles champion Andrew Embley mingled with customers at Hawaiian’s Bassendean Shopping Village before donning the gloves and apron to showcase his sandwich-making skills behind the counter.

Each year Foodbank delivers more than 63 million meals to Australians seeking hunger relief through the help of farmers, manufacturers, retailers and its thousands of volunteers across the country.

Foodbank Australia chief executive officer Brianna Casey said she was delighted to be part of the major fundraising event.

“We are expecting to feed hundreds of thousands of Aussies seeking hunger relief through Subway Live Feed and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign,” Ms Casey said.

“Hunger relief is such an important issue globally, as well as in Australia, where 15 per cent of the population has experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months.

“It’s terrific that Subway will be helping us put food on the plates for vulnerable Australians and their families.”

The Hawaiian’s Bassendean Shopping Village store is owned by Rohan and Natalie Howatson.

Rohan, whose family farm at Newdegate and Bridgetown, operates a rural public relations, media and marketing communications business and was a Farm Weekly journalist in the 1990s.

He managed to lure many of his rural connections to the store for the successful event.