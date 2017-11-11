WHILE many graduates from across the State will soon be celebrating the end of high school with a well-earned summer break, Walkaway’s Ben Rowe has other plans.

The 2017 WA School-based Apprentice of the Year is wasting no time beginning the next chapter of his life at Geraldton’s CLAAS Harvest Centre as its youngest apprentice mechanic.

Ben is no stranger to the CLAAS Centre, having completed a school-based traineeship in agricultural mechanics at the facility over the past two years.

The teen juggled his high school studies at Geraldton Grammar School with work at the centre two days a week to complete a Certificate II in Automotive Mechanics.

It was for this work at CLAAS that he was recognised as the State’s School-based Apprentice of the Year at the WA Training Awards in September, where his confidence, enthusiasm and passion was praised by the judges.

Department of Training and Workforce Development acting director general Anne Driscoll said the State winners represented a high calibre of talent.

“The WA Training Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the successes of exceptional students, apprentices, trainees, training providers and businesses,” Ms Driscoll said.

“Our winners and finalists continue to set the bar for a highly skilled and talented workforce and are testament to the quality of vocational education and training in WA.”

Ben will head to Canberra later this month for the Australian Training Awards, where he will be up against other State finalists for the national prize.

“It was a real shock, but it’s pretty cool to represent WA and also to represent CLAAS and the agriculture industry as well,” Ben said.

The eldest of two children, Ben grew up on a mixed cropping and pig farm in England where his interest in agriculture first piqued.

“My first word was tractor, so I always wanted to be in ag,” Ben said.

When he was seven-years-old, the Rowe family moved to a broadacre mixed cropping farm in Walkaway where his passion for farming developed further.