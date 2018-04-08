 

The sport of kings

BETH JOHNSTON
08 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
The Cable Beach Polo in Broome is said to be one of the most unique beach polo tournaments in the world.

The Cable Beach Polo attracts leading polo players from New Zealand, Argentina, Colombia, India and Australia.

FANCY watching the excitement and grandeur of a polo match while sinking your bare feet into the white sands of one of the world’s most famous beaches?

The Airnorth Cable Beach Polo promises all that and more, as Broome’s stunning Cable Beach transforms into an international playing field for the sport of kings.

Drawing an audience from around the world, this unique event takes pride of place on the social calendar in May each year, with an eclectic crowd of glamourous champagne-swilling celebrities enjoying the action just as much as bikini-clad beachgoers.

The event made its debut in Broome in 2010 and was hailed a great success, much to the delight of its founder Marilynne Paspaley.

At the time it was the first beach polo to be held in Australia, but the sport had been gaining popularity around the globe since it first hit the sand in Dubai in 2003.

It’s a condensed version compared to the usual field game of polo, as it’s played on an area about one-tenth of the size and obviously on sand rather than grass.

Ms Paspaley became the governor of the International Beach Polo Association (Australasian Region) in 2013 – the same year that the Cable Beach Polo was appointed as the Association’s official Australian Affiliate.

There’s no denying her passion for the event and the region, as this year she once again embraces the role of producer of the polo – which is also a celebration of the Kimberley.

“This is a unique beach polo tournament because the sand conditions on Cable Beach, we believe are the best sand conditions in the world,” Ms Paspaley said.

“The tides are so high, they wash the field and compact the sand naturally, making it a truly ideal playing surface.

“We are the most remote, it’s very rare to have such as extravaganza in such a remote location.”

As in previous years, the tournaments will attract leading polo players from New Zealand, Argentina, Colombia, India and Australia.

Last year’s event saw 50 horses transported to Broome from Perth, a challenge but necessity as each polo player requires four horses per match.

This year’s Airnorth Cable Beach Polo will take place on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, with the official welcome and opening party taking place on Friday, May 25, at the Pinctada McAlpine House (by invitation only) and Mangrove Hotel (open to all).

There will see the two qualifying matches that spectators can watch on the Saturday for free from the public viewing areas, enjoying an arena framed by vibrant hues of stark blue water meeting white sand.

Alternatively, they may choose to indulge and enjoy the extravagance of watching from the VIP Marquee and all that it offers.

That night, those fortunate enough to attend will see yet another side of Cable Beach, as they enjoy an exclusive Dinner Under the Stars.

Limited to 200 people, guests will be welcomed with a glass of French champagne before being treated to a menu specially designed to highlight some of the region’s distinctive produce.

The starlight feast is prepared by a well-known Australian chef, with this year’s culinary star yet to be announced.

On Sunday, it’s time to put your game-face on as things heat up in the Broome Cup and the Paspaley Cup V.

There will be plenty of action in the VIP Marquee, with plenty of punters choosing to enjoy a cool beverage and casual vibe at Matsos Polo Beach Bar, before the tournament’s winners are announced.

There are a range of different ticketing and package options available for those interested in attending this year’s polo, and more information can be found on the event website.

FarmWeekly

