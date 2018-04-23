THE world’s increasing thirst for beer is at risk of crashing head-long into a declining trend in malt barley production.

“We have a pinch point coming,” said GrainCorp managing director Mark Palmquist.

“We need to find new sources and ways to get the supply up so we can make sure malt production is good to meet demand from the beer market and effectively priced.”

Traditional malt barley production regions in North America are increasingly growing new generation maize and soybean crops, while Australia continues to have a variable production track record because of fluctuating seasonal conditions.

Depressed global cereal markets have also eroded farmer interest in barley plantings in many regions, given grain which doesn’t meet malt specifications after weather setbacks, slumps in value, especially if stockfeed markets are well supplied with other options.

Australia’s total feed and malt barley plantings were estimated at about 3.8 million hectares last winter – down from about 4.1m two years earlier and 4m hectares in 2016-17.

About 35 per cent of the crop sells as malt, depending on the season.

Yields soared in 2016-17 on the back of good growing conditions, resulting in a 13.4m tonne total crop, which subsequently slumped to what the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resources, Economics and Sciences (ABARES) estimated at 8.9mt last season.

Australia, one of the world’s top three malt barley exporters, supplies about a third of the traded market or about 1.5m to 2mt a year, plus about 600,000t of processed malt.

However, in the northern hemisphere Mr Palmquist said the trade had been blessed with relatively stable growing conditions which he feared had created a false sense of security.

“Lately we’ve been living off some pretty decent weather trends around the world and good yields have ensued – although, obviously Australia was not so lucky last year,” he said.

A generally shrinking global production base was unlikely to deliver enough quality malt production if seasonal conditions turned tough in key production regions, such as Canada or Europe.