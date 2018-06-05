SCADDAN farmer and fire safety advocate Tom Curnow has been named the winner of the 2018 WAFarmers Ruralbank Agricultural Award at the WA Young Achievers presentations.

Mr Curnow was recognised for his passion and commitment to the agriculture sector on Saturday night, after what has been a challenging two and a half years for the young farmer.

The 20-year-old lost his father Kym in November 2015, who died defending the Esperance community as devastating bushfires raged through the region.

Since then the young man has been running the family’s broadacre cropping enterprise with the help of his two uncles, which has seen his love for farming further develop.

“I was in Year 12 in 2015 and I’d just come back from school, I was back here for three days just helping with finishing harvest off after graduation and the fires ripped through and took my old man,” Mr Curnow said.

“It took a while to recoup – me and my twin brother came back on the farm that first year and we basically just put a crop in – that was the main aim of the game for that year.

“I probably would have gone away for a while if it all hadn’t have happened but I definitely wouldn’t swap the farm for anything now.

“It has been challenging getting chucked into it a bit, but you sort of learn how to swim pretty quickly I suppose and I’ve been lucky to have my uncles as mentors.

“I’m really liking having the opportunity to go farming, I just like the lifestyle and I’m really passionate about agriculture.

“It’s pretty exciting for someone of my age to be in the position that I am and being able to hopefully make an influence and go forward in the ag industry.”

This year Mr Curnow is running a 2800 hectare cropping program, with wheat, barley, canola, field peas and lentils in the mix.

He has adopted a controlled traffic farming system on the property and is excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for the WA agricultural industry, particularly in the Esperance region.