THE Wheatbelt landscape may not be the first thing to pop into your head when you think about a beautiful range of natural skincare.

But there are plenty of farmers who could do with a spritz of Beatrice Skincare Toner to refresh them after a sweaty day on the header.

The iconic Wheatbelt landscape has been a huge source of inspiration for Donna York and her two daughters, Isabella and Eve, who launched Beatrice Skincare last year.

The York family has farmed at Tammin for many years, and those within the community are likely to be familiar with Donna’s work as a qualified herbal practitioner.

She has been producing creams for family and friends for more than 10 years.

Isabella and Eve were the more-than-willing guinea pigs and as they grew up, showed an increasing interest in what their talented mum was up to, as well as an enthusiasm for the potential opportunities that existed.

“Over time mum has fine-tuned the formulas,” Eve said.

“It had always been a dream of ours to share these completely natural products with everyone else.

“Beatrice had been a discussion for a long-time prior to launching in September 2016, it was a matter of timing coming together for the three of us!”

Beatrice Skincare, chosen due to Beatrice’s meaning of “she who makes happy”, is doing just that – creating happiness for users of the range, as well as women in the York family who have been united in its production.

Eve said she believed the three of them all bought a different aspect to the business – with Donna at the helm in terms of driving the ingredient selection with her knowledge of the power of certain oils, butters and botanicals and how they can work in multiple ways to heal the skin and body.

Those natural ingredients include rose geranium, cypress and frankincense oils, which are found in the Beatrice Day Cream and help to reduce wrinkles and sagging skin, relieve anxiety and inflammation, boost immunity and balance hormones as well as giving the skin a clear and vibrant glow.