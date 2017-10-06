 

Wheatbelt inspires skincare range

BETH JOHNSTON
06 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Isabella (left) and Eve York, who along with their mum, Donna, are the creators of Beatrice Skincare.

Isabella (left) and Eve York, who along with their mum, Donna, are the creators of Beatrice Skincare.

The Beatrice skin care range has become popular and new products are expected to be added to the range in the near future.

The Beatrice skin care range has become popular and new products are expected to be added to the range in the near future.

THE Wheatbelt landscape may not be the first thing to pop into your head when you think about a beautiful range of natural skincare.

But there are plenty of farmers who could do with a spritz of Beatrice Skincare Toner to refresh them after a sweaty day on the header.

The iconic Wheatbelt landscape has been a huge source of inspiration for Donna York and her two daughters, Isabella and Eve, who launched Beatrice Skincare last year.

The York family has farmed at Tammin for many years, and those within the community are likely to be familiar with Donna’s work as a qualified herbal practitioner.

She has been producing creams for family and friends for more than 10 years.

Isabella and Eve were the more-than-willing guinea pigs and as they grew up, showed an increasing interest in what their talented mum was up to, as well as an enthusiasm for the potential opportunities that existed.

“Over time mum has fine-tuned the formulas,” Eve said.

“It had always been a dream of ours to share these completely natural products with everyone else.

“Beatrice had been a discussion for a long-time prior to launching in September 2016, it was a matter of timing coming together for the three of us!”

Beatrice Skincare, chosen due to Beatrice’s meaning of “she who makes happy”, is doing just that – creating happiness for users of the range, as well as women in the York family who have been united in its production.

Eve said she believed the three of them all bought a different aspect to the business – with Donna at the helm in terms of driving the ingredient selection with her knowledge of the power of certain oils, butters and botanicals and how they can work in multiple ways to heal the skin and body.

Those natural ingredients include rose geranium, cypress and frankincense oils, which are found in the Beatrice Day Cream and help to reduce wrinkles and sagging skin, relieve anxiety and inflammation, boost immunity and balance hormones as well as giving the skin a clear and vibrant glow.

The ingredients, which are predominantly organic and sourced locally where possible, also give the products a subtle aroma, designed to be understated rather than overbearing.

There are currently six products in the Beatrice range, which as well as the day cream, include a night cream, men’s cream, nappy rash butter, toner and body lotion.

“My favourite product is definitely the night cream,” Isabella said.

“It smells divine and is so nourishing.

“I have naturally quite dry skin, so I use it morning and night.”

They can be purchased online through the Beatrice website, at the Newman Visitor Centre, Silo in Kondinin, and at various country markets.

The products are all handmade by Donna, with the assistance of her girls, in small batches – either produced on the farm in Tammin or by the beach in Cottesloe.

“We are hoping to be stocked all around regional WA,” Isabella said.

“We are wanting to focus on regional areas as growing up in Tammin we understand how hard it can be to get your hands on 100 per cent handmade natural products.

“We also have a couple of new products in the works that we are working towards launching soon!,” Eve said.

Farming-wise, the York family has long promoted the benefits of growing saltbush in fighting salinity and aiding regeneration of the soil.

There is even a variety of saltbush named after their farm, Anameka, as they have worked closely with the CSIRO on saltbush research.

That philosophy is carried through to Beatrice Skincare, as they have pledged to donate one salt bush plant to be planted in the Wheatbelt, for every product sold online.

“Beatrice began as an exciting family venture, an opportunity for us girls to share something we love with each other and our community, and I think the honesty of the products beginnings transcends,” Eve said.

“The product is 100 per cent natural, handmade in small batches, with love and integrity, and gives back to the environment in which we live.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables