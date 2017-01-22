IT'S the first question you get when you return home to tell friends and colleagues of your enjoyable trip to Kota Kinabalu.

Where's Kota Kinabalu?

Which is a good indication of why we only saw a handful of Australians - a blessing.

We call it KK and it happens to be the capital city of Sabah (the next question), located at the top end of the island of Borneo.

Some history buffs may recall the British claimed the north edge of the island in the 1840s, and what is now Sabah was declared a British protectorate in 1882, along with Sarawak and Brunei in 1888.

Its dominant feature is Mount Kinabalu, which at 4095 metres (13,500ft) is the highest mountain on Borneo.

My wife Mary Jane and I have been to KK three times now and our latest trip was earmarked as "total chill".

It's the perfect spot for doing nothing but lounge around the pool or take advantage of facilities offered by booking into a Club room.

These days, the desire to go scuba diving, para-sailing, hiking, island-hopping, mountain climbing and clubbing, seems like a distant call from our more youthful days.

In the 1980s we gave all those things a decent crack but each time we return it's with a more mature and wiser approach to, well, matching activities with our age.

Hence the focus this time on reading by the pool, while juggling a club sandwich and a cold beer.

Interestingly, we discovered KK also is a favoured venue with Asians, who probably regard Sabah as their own little Rottnest (without the Quokkas and yahoos).

Our choice of residence was the Magellan Sutera Resort, a 15 Malaysian Ringgit ($A5) taxi ride to where my wife rejoiced in the new quality shopping centres, surrounded by a new business district.

With strict orders from our seven children not to buy toys for the grandkids, our Christmas shopping was easily achieved at fashionable boutique children's clothing stores.

The rough three-to-one exchange rate made it easy to do the sums, but counter staff insisted on punching the figures into a calculator to show you the "Aussie dollar" total.