THE Brunswick show committee held a combined dinner and lamb carcase trophy presentation at the Brunswick showgrounds last Friday night.

The evening was concluded with an enjoyable and amusing fundraising auction.

Head steward of the section Jim Lee Steere presented the results of the earlier on hoof judging, where 15 exhibitors presented 156 lambs for judge Peter Forrest, Elders Boyup Brook.

The champion pen of three lambs was exhibited by Todd Morgan, Australind.

In the combined hoof and hook section Todd Morgan achieved the double with Eric Penny, Yarloop, exhibiting the runner-up pen.

In the heavy lamb class Todd Morgan was again the winner with WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, runner-up.

The coveted champion carcase award went to an outstanding lamb from David Ellis, with Todd Morgan runner-up.

The AH George trophy for the top carcase was presented by Robert George, Beela.

Sponsors of the section were KTM Suzuki, AH George and the Brunswick Ag Society.

During the evening which the ladies provided a scrumptious meal, life membership was presented to a very emotional member, Julie Rose.

Julie composed herself to give an almost lifetime summary of her involvement with the show society, proving the presentation was well-deserved.

Allen Evans proved he had lost none of his auctioneering ability, extracting bids from all parts of the room for numerous products in the auction