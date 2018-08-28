IN addition to the usual hustle and bustle of the annual Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale, the Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association booked in another perk for attendees at this year’s event.

Three special guests were invited to speak at a Merino development seminar at Katanning on Friday, which was well attended by about 30 people.

Speakers included Rabobank commodity analyst Georgia Twomey, Planfarm consultant Paul Omodei and well-known sheep nutrition expert John Milton.

The discussion was kicked off by Ms Twomey, who works as part of the Rabobank research team based in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, specialising in fibre (wool and cotton).

Her presentation looked at international wool market dynamics and trends, with Ms Twomey saying bottom line, the Merino industry was looking positive.

“The export outlook is positive from the demand side,” Ms Twomey said.

“China, India and Europe all want Australian wool but China remains your key story as both a processor and a consumer.”

Ms Twomey said the growing population in China and its ability to buy luxury goods and fashion which utilises wool means good things for domestic demand for Australian wool in China going forward.

“There are always risks and things to look out for when prices have been going one way for two and a half years and Chinese reactions to (United States president) Donald Trump’s trade decisions are certainly something to watch,” she said.

With high wool prices keeping producers excited about demand, Ms Twomey said demand for natural fibres in general was positive and another good sign for Australian woolgrowers.

Paul Omodei, Planfarm, focused on identifying opportunities for producers to expand their sheep enterprises.

He used results from interviews with top performing producers to provide a list of attributes successful sheep farmers share, including flexibility, timeliness, resilience, passion and attention to detail.

“There’s no better time than now to be investing in productivity in your sheep enterprise,” Mr Omodei said.