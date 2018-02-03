 

Prize boost for Woolorama Merino show

WENDY GOULD
03 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
With Honda TRX 250TM 4-wheel motorbike to be offered as the major prize for the supreme grand champion Merino at the 2018 Wagin Woolorama were Woolorama officials, Diana Blacklock (left), Carolyn Webster, committee member Malcolm Edward, VP Keven Nordstrom, president Tony Baxter, Tim Spicer and Nathan King representing Elders, Jodie Rintoul Farm Weekly and bike supplier Geoff Perkins.
With Honda TRX 250TM 4-wheel motorbike to be offered as the major prize for the supreme grand champion Merino at the 2018 Wagin Woolorama were Woolorama officials, Diana Blacklock (left), Carolyn Webster, committee member Malcolm Edward, VP Keven Nordstrom, president Tony Baxter, Tim Spicer and Nathan King representing Elders, Jodie Rintoul Farm Weekly and bike supplier Geoff Perkins.

THE supreme grand champion award in the Merino judging ring at this year’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama has been given some extra clout with a $6800 4-wheel motorbike up for grabs as the major prize.

Long-time sponsors of the event Elders Limited and Farm Weekly have again joined forces to give added credence to arguably the most sought after accolade on the WA Merino show ring calendar.

Merino sheep section head steward Peter Foley said the sponsorship truly defined the quality of the Wagin Woolorama Merino showing and was a fitting way to reward exhibitors for their breeding excellence.

“We would hope this substantial prize will encourage an even bigger turnout of exhibitors and greater numbers of sheep shown,” he said.

“To help facilitate this we have brought back the fine medium category, which will add eight classes to the two-day judging program giving us a total of 44 classes”.

Mr Foley said last year a concerted effort was made to increase lamb numbers thanks to some generous sponsorship of a sheep feeder from UTF (Universal Feeders) for the champion lamb.

“We certainly got more lambs, which helped boost overall Merino numbers to 215 head from 29 studs, compared to 180 head the previous year and UTF will again sponsor this section,” Mr Foley said.

“But as some people rightly pointed out the value of the prize for the champion lamb was greater than for the supreme grand champion Merino of the show.

“This motorbike award allows us to bring greater parity to the weight of judging with the supreme clearly defined as the premier award and we are very grateful to Farm Weekly and Elders Limited as well as bike supplier Geoff Perkins, Perkins Farm Machinery Centre, Narrogin.”

The Honda TRX 250TM 4-wheel motorbike is a popular seller and an ideal farm runabout bike.

Elders stud stock manager WA Tim Spicer said Woolorama was a perfect forum for his company to show support for the WA sheep industry.

“The calibre of sheep shown here is always outstanding and this event really kick starts the sheep season in WA,” he said.

“Not only does it provide a showcase for the industry locally it also shines a light on the quality of the WA Merino nationally.

“Elders is very happy to partner with Farm Weekly in providing such a significant prize as just reward for such a prestigious category.”

Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said Farm Weekly had a long association with Wagin Woolorama, with Elders and with WA Merino breeders so it was a pleasure to be involved with all parties in providing this substantial sponsorship.

“Along with Elders, we sponsor all Merino championships at Woolorama, but this motorbike prize takes the commitment of both our companies to another level,” Mr Emery said.

“The sheep and wool industry is in a great place at the moment so it is timely, in this 46th year of Wagin Woolorama, to acknowledge this.”

Wagin Woolorama president Tony Baxter welcomed the sponsorship effort of Elders and Farm Weekly saying it was good to see a trophy of this magnitude given to the top Merino of the show.

“I hope it will encourage more entries to help strengthen the section and our show,” Mr Baxter said.

Mr Foley said support from other sponsors, taking the total to 20 sponsors, had resulted in a strong prize pool for the section.

“Exemplifying our national reach, we have a new sponsor from South Australia in Rod’s Blocks, a sheep and cattle lick block manufacturer which will provide blocks as class prizes and free sample blocks to exhibitors,” he said.

“AWI continues to support our efforts and will again bring its promotional container and sponsor the Friday night barbecue for Merino sheep and wool exhibitors as well as shirts for judges and stewards.

“And AWI’s face of the western region, Graeme Curry will again be our Merino section compere over the two days of judging.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables