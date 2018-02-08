THE Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA), in conjunction with Prime Super, has announced the recipients of this year’s Neville Munns Scholarship Award.

The award was presented to a deserving student from each of the five WA agricultural colleges who has shown aptitude and ability in shearing or wool handling and is interested in continuing in the sheep and wool industry.

The 2018 Neville Munns Scholarship recipients were Daniel Willmott, Cunderdin, Codey Baxter, Denmark, Christopher Hewton, Harvey, Mitchell Clarke, Morawa and Clayton Cluney, Narrogin.