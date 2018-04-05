 

Trials attract crowd at Pingelly

KANE CHATFIELD
05 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA) executive officer Ben Swain (left), Gunnedah, New South Wales, Merino Lifetime Productivity Project (MLP) Pingelly site committee chairman Brett Jones, Ejanding stud, Dowerin and site manager Bronwyn Clarke at the MLP Field Day at University of Western Australia's (UWA) Ridgefield property at West Pingelly.
Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA) executive officer Ben Swain (left), Gunnedah, New South Wales, Merino Lifetime Productivity Project (MLP) Pingelly site committee chairman Brett Jones, Ejanding stud, Dowerin and site manager Bronwyn Clarke at the MLP Field Day at University of Western Australia's (UWA) Ridgefield property at West Pingelly.

SIRE evaluation trials continue to gather interest if the crowd that turned out to the Merino Lifetime Productivity (MLP) Field Day at West Pingelly last week is anything to go by.

It was the second annual field day held at University of Western Australia’s (UWA) Ridgefield property and gave attendees the opportunity to view the ewe progeny groups and their results to date and speak with the site’s committee members, sire breeders and industry connections.

The Pingelly site is in its second year of joinings and currently runs 30 sire groups of 2016-drop Merino ewes and 30 sire groups of 2017-drop (nine-month-old) unjoined Merino ewes.

The 2016-drop ewes were naturally mated to Ridgefield maternal efficiency rams and commercial flock rams and are due to lamb in June.

The ewes are by AI sires from WA and Eastern States studs with some link sires used in all the sire evaluation sites and out of medium wool type ewes from four age groups at Ridgefield.

The latest selection of Ridgefield ewes were AI mated to trial sires over two days in late January.

Sires were selected as trait leaders for specific traits, industry impact sires, major show winners and representatives of all wool and skin types.

Raw and adjusted data was available for each sire group at the field day.

This included post weaning raw data for counts, rear type, weights, wool, visual score and professional classer grade for all ewes.

The 2016-drop ewes also displayed pre-joining adult raw data for these traits in addition to weights and weight gain and condition score from yearling, hogget and adult recordings and pregnancy scanning results.

These figures were given greater accuracy using adjusted sire means and flock breeding values (within site/drop).

Lambing and shearing in the coming weeks will deliver more results to be collaborated.

The Merino Lifetime Productivity Project (MLP) is a 13 million dollar funded project over ten years.

It is one of the biggest and longest Merino genetics projects ever undertaken with 166 sires used in five Merino sire evaluation sites across Australia set to produce more than 25,000 F1 ewe progeny over the lifetime of the project.

The F1 ewe will be assessed through its life while F2 progeny will be assessed up until weaning.

MLP Pingelly site chairman Brett Jones, Ejanding stud, Dowerin, said given the tough season, the presentation of the ewes were a credit to everyone involved and he was happy to see a good crowd in attendance.

He acknowledged the work of the site committee and UWA and Murdoch University students and staff for their efforts in presenting and penning the ewes, and thanked all sponsors for their support of the project.

“It’s early days for the trial and there are more questions than answers at the moment but we are breaking new ground,” Mr Jones said.

“It’s an exciting project and new technologies have made a project like this possible and we are going to learn bucket loads but it takes time.

“The combination of traits between wool, fertility, numbers of lambs weaned, is only going to get more accurate as more data is collected.”

AWI and MLP program manager genetics and animal welfare advocacy Geoff Lindon presented an overview of AWI’s on-farm research investment and the MLP project.

He said AWI spends 13 per cent or $2.2 million of its annual on-farm budget of $16 million on genetic research and is comparable to other R&D organisations.

MLP accounts for 60pc of these funds and Mr Lindon said considerable industry change over five decades led to the significant investment in MLP.

“There is less reliance of visual classing and greater push to class younger with the advance of genomics,” he said.

“Higher percentage of breeding ewes in the flock, body weight assuming greater importance, greater focus on wool and lambs, measuring productivity from per head to hectare and importance of welfare and resilience traits.

“This project is testing a lot of these changes and offers an assessment and ideas for the future.”

Mr Lindon said DNA testing and widespread automatic data collection has assisted with project costs.

“We need the 25,000 lamb records to tease apart some of the complicated interactions between lowly heritable and difficult to measure traits,” he said.

“A whole range of traits are being measured such as fleece value, carcase, reproduction, welfare and resilience and these are getting multiply measured through the lifetime of the ewe giving millions of data being collected.

“Are the current indexes well correlated with lifetime productivity?

“There is a reasonable amount of science behind this but we suspect there could be some fine tuning.”

Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA) executive officer Ben Swain, Gunnedah, New South Wales, kicked off proceedings by describing the sires of each pen of ewes and how the ewe progeny measured against other sire progeny groups in the sire evaluation.

Later in the day Mr Swain also detailed some results at the Balmoral site in Victoria, focusing on some preliminary findings in regards to scanned fat score and its effect on production such as conception, lambing and weaning rates.

He said given it’s a new site at Pingelly, the good crowd in attendance was a show of optimism in the sheep businesses.

Mr Swain said it’s important to understand the results were reflective of the sire, not necessarily the stud, and the sires were selected for the project for a variety of reasons.

“Unlike a standard sire evaluation where entrants pick their best ram, in a lifetime productivity trial we went out to the whole industry and looked for rams that were as diverse from each other as possible,” he said.

MLP Pingelly site manager Bronwyn Clarke outlined operations at the site in regards to joining, weaning, shearing, classing, mid-side sampling, muscle and fat scanning, and weighing and collating all the data.

Ms Clarke also described how they improved the accuracy of the raw data by using adjusted sire means and flock breeding values (within site/drop).

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables