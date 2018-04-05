SIRE evaluation trials continue to gather interest if the crowd that turned out to the Merino Lifetime Productivity (MLP) Field Day at West Pingelly last week is anything to go by.

It was the second annual field day held at University of Western Australia’s (UWA) Ridgefield property and gave attendees the opportunity to view the ewe progeny groups and their results to date and speak with the site’s committee members, sire breeders and industry connections.

The Pingelly site is in its second year of joinings and currently runs 30 sire groups of 2016-drop Merino ewes and 30 sire groups of 2017-drop (nine-month-old) unjoined Merino ewes.

The 2016-drop ewes were naturally mated to Ridgefield maternal efficiency rams and commercial flock rams and are due to lamb in June.

The ewes are by AI sires from WA and Eastern States studs with some link sires used in all the sire evaluation sites and out of medium wool type ewes from four age groups at Ridgefield.

The latest selection of Ridgefield ewes were AI mated to trial sires over two days in late January.

Sires were selected as trait leaders for specific traits, industry impact sires, major show winners and representatives of all wool and skin types.

Raw and adjusted data was available for each sire group at the field day.

This included post weaning raw data for counts, rear type, weights, wool, visual score and professional classer grade for all ewes.

The 2016-drop ewes also displayed pre-joining adult raw data for these traits in addition to weights and weight gain and condition score from yearling, hogget and adult recordings and pregnancy scanning results.

These figures were given greater accuracy using adjusted sire means and flock breeding values (within site/drop).

Lambing and shearing in the coming weeks will deliver more results to be collaborated.

The Merino Lifetime Productivity Project (MLP) is a 13 million dollar funded project over ten years.

It is one of the biggest and longest Merino genetics projects ever undertaken with 166 sires used in five Merino sire evaluation sites across Australia set to produce more than 25,000 F1 ewe progeny over the lifetime of the project.