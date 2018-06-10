 

US food systems expert returns to LambEx in 2018

10 Jun, 2018 07:37 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
CEO for The Center for Food Integrity, Charlie Arnot.

CEO for The Center for Food Integrity, Charlie Arnot.

Livestock producers will be urged to recognise the importance of building trust with consumers through shared values by internationally recognised CEO for The Center for Food Integrity, Charlie Arnot.

Mr Arnot will be a key note speaker at LambEx 2018 in Perth from August 5-7.

Based in the United States, the not-for-profit organisation is dedicated to building consumer trust and confidence in today’s food systems, with Mr Arnot saying it is vital for producers to be able to connect with consumers through values-based communication.

“Consumers play an increasingly important role in food production and agriculture,” he said.

“The world is changing rapidly with social media and online communication meaning that consumers can now interact and find out more about where their food comes from and how it is produced.

“It creates many opportunities for producers but it also means we need to be able to find a way to connect and identify common values with consumers, who often don’t think like producers may do.

“It’s important that we connect with these people and ensure the information we share with them is as relevant as possible. We also need to be able to address any concerns effectively.

“It’s a different way of thinking on how we communicate, the principles we apply, and learning to build trust rather than becoming defensive.

“It’s also a principle that increasingly applies to anyone involved in the livestock or agricultural industries, anyone working within the food chain.”

Mr Arnot is a global authority on consumer trust and has more than 25 years of experience working in communications, public relations and issues management within the food system.

“Since I last presented at LambEx 2012 I have seen meaningful change in how and why people communicate,” he said.

“A lot of information is sourced online and that source aligns with consumers beliefs. We need to identify and engage with those who don’t think like we do or believe what we believe.”

Conference Chair Bindi Murray says Mr Arnot’s presentation will draw on his current experiences with consumer trust and his vision for the road ahead.

“The presentation will include an update on his most recent campaign in the space of gene editing and the persistent consumer concerns and misconceptions that have made the path to consumer acceptance more difficult for GM food,” she said.

More information - www.lambex.com.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
V12 AGCO Power engine has 16.8 Litres of displacement
light grey arrow
Good to see all the above political idealoges sprouting their lefty vile diatribe against
light grey arrow
The future is really based on the augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables