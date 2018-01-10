AUSTRALIA’s live sheep export industry continued its solid performance in 2017 with the total number exported at 1,651,314 head at the end of November.

Usually sheep export numbers average about two million head.

Fremantle remained the dominant port for the trade with 1,373,669 sheep exported to the end of November last year.

A solid 216,295 left Fremantle in November alone.

Qatar made its move as the leading market for the trade after receiving 560,000 head in 2017.

Kuwait saw 535,479 sheep arrive which, while still a significant number, was a continuation of its downward trend from about 1.2 million head in 2003.

Compared to the 2016 prices, shipping wethers remained strong throughout 2017 with the price rising to $100-$110 per head at the end of 2017 according to the Elders Muchea market report.

This was about $15 per head above the price offered for December, 2016.

Elders Katanning market report in December showed that “wethers to live export were up $8 per head selling for $88-$136 per head and from $90-$133 per head for slaughter”.

“Lambs to live export remained firm selling for $80-110 per head.”

Landmark Katanning also recorded higher prices with the best export “heavy wethers selling up to $120” and at Muchea heavyweight wethers sold to exporters to a top of $132 – with a line of 347 head making $130.

Sheep exports are worth about $250 million a year to Australia and with the vast majority coming out of WA, it is good for the local economy.

Despite the WA flock having been reduced from 40m to 14m head since the 1980s the industry has a bright future.

Record wool prices dominated headlines over recent months as demand rose – topping at 1842 cents a kilogram clean in December.

Lamb prices have been strong all year and finished the year 130c/kg above the December, 2016 figures – to 630c/kg at Muchea.

Mutton prices were also above 2016 prices for the year and were sitting about 410c/kg at the end of 2017.

Last year has seen strong interest at ram sales and a trend for higher prices on average.