IT may have been a tale of two studs in the Ile de France competition at the 2018 IGA Perth Royal Show, but it was story of domination from one stud for the ribbons.

Alcostro Ile de France stud, Narrogin, made a clean sweep of all but one of the broad ribbons on the day, finishing off with the first place in all the group categories also.

Judge Adrian Squiers, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs, Quairading, said the overall quality of the sheep exhibited by both studs was very good and a credit to the breeders.

“It was a very even and good quality line-up throughout all the classes,” Mr Squiers said.

“They were all well-muscled sheep and great examples of the breed.”

He said he would like to see a woolly class in the future as the sheep on display looked like they would have had excellent quality white wools.

There were 22 entries across the classes and in the ram classes alone there were 10, with all the rams shown being in the under one and a half year younger ram category.

The champion ram exhibited by Colin Batt, Alcostro stud, Wagin, went on to become the grand champion Ile de France sheep.

According to Mr Squiers, the ram was nice and clean through the top line.

“He had plenty of muscle down through the back legs,” he said.

“He was just very correct and had nice white wool.”

The champion ewe, was awarded to a big animal from Ray Batt’s Goldenover stud, Narrogin, and, like the ram, was also out of a selection of all young ewes entered at the show, but her size made her the stand out.

“It really was her size compared to the other ewes, she was very tall and structurally correct,” Mr Squiers said.

“She had a nice even top line and very good hindquarter to complete her.”

In awarding the grand champion sash to the ram, Mr Squiers said the decision had not been an easy one.

“It was a pretty hard choice to make between the ram and ewe,” he said.

“In the end it was the ram’s correctness that just tipped the scale in his favour.

“The ram has a great loin and is just a really correct animal, but the ewe had an amazing top line.”