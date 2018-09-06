The Federal Agriculture Department has banned the licence to operate of Emanuel Exports’ wholly-owned subsidiary, EMS Rural Exports, following a show-cause notice.

The Department suspended EMS’ licence in June after footage was broadcast of thousands of sheep dead, dying and suffering in sweltering conditions on a ship bound for the Middle East.

Emanuel Exports had its export licence cancelled by the Department on August 21.

The company was behind the disastrous Awassi Express voyage on which thousands of sheep died.

“Cancellation of a licence is a serious step that is only taken in the best interests of the industry and for the protection of Australia’s high standards on animal welfare,” the Department said in a statement.

It said it was implementing a series of changes to improve the sustainability of the trade with improved animal welfare outcomes.

“This includes those changes recommended by Dr Michael McCarthy in his review of the conditions for the export of sheep to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer,” the department said.

“The department is now actively considering applications from other potential exporters to the Middle East against the strict requirements of the legislation.

“In addition, the department is considering some further changes to conditions that will apply to the export of sheep to the Middle East once the northern hemisphere summer has ended.”

In May, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud committed to implement the full suite of recommendations from the McCarthy Review into live exports, which he commissioned following the Awassi controversy.