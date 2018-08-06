The powerful predictive technology of the ASKBILL app is now ready for sheep producers across Australia to use after it's commercial launch today at LambeEx, Perth.

It was launched by the Cooperative Research Centre for Sheep Industry Innovation (Sheep CRC).

ASKBILL www.askbill.com.au is an online tool that provides timely and accurate predictions for sheep wellbeing and productivity using climate, stock and pasture information.

Speaking at the launch of ASKBILL at the LambEx breakfast seminar, Lewis Kahn of the University of New England, Armidale, said what is unique about ASKBILL is it is customised to a particular farm, and it not only looks backwards, but looks forwards.

"It is taking as much data that we can get hold of in a way that makes it easy for farmers - we are not asking for them to input very much information at all once they set up their farm," Mr Kahn said.

"Everyday the climate forecasts are updated and the predictions in terms of what is happening with sheep and pastures are being updated - that is what makes this a different product."

Mr Kahn said when the trial was launched about 16 months ago 150 registrations were used to provide commercial environment which then gave them a large number of users that they could engage with.

"We could find out what they liked and didn't like. Not just about the predictions, but the way we had structured the interface including the words and fonts we used and the ease of navigation," he said.

He said it is very much user focused and about giving sheep producers what they want.

"Our goal like most is to not ever rely on a manual, so it is intuitive. Over that period of time we have made a lot of changes that have improved the usability greatly," Mr Kahn said.

"We have heard what they want in terms of key predictions, pasture and live weight to be able to link into production, wellbeing and reproduction - and they want it done easily without increasing workforce."

WA sheep breeder Brad Wooldridge, Arthur River, spoke at the launch about his experiences in using ASKBILL during the Sheep CRC trial work.