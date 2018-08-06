 

ASKBILL launched at LambEx 2018

KRISTEN FROST
06 Aug, 2018 07:03 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
WA sheep producer Brad Wooldridge, Arthur River, Lewis Kahn of the University of New England, Armidale, NSW and Sheep CRC CEO James Rowe.
WA sheep producer Brad Wooldridge, Arthur River, Lewis Kahn of the University of New England, Armidale, NSW and Sheep CRC CEO James Rowe.

The powerful predictive technology of the ASKBILL app is now ready for sheep producers across Australia to use after it's commercial launch today at LambeEx, Perth.

It was launched by the Cooperative Research Centre for Sheep Industry Innovation (Sheep CRC).

ASKBILL www.askbill.com.au is an online tool that provides timely and accurate predictions for sheep wellbeing and productivity using climate, stock and pasture information.

Speaking at the launch of ASKBILL at the LambEx breakfast seminar, Lewis Kahn of the University of New England, Armidale, said what is unique about ASKBILL is it is customised to a particular farm, and it not only looks backwards, but looks forwards.

"It is taking as much data that we can get hold of in a way that makes it easy for farmers - we are not asking for them to input very much information at all once they set up their farm," Mr Kahn said.

"Everyday the climate forecasts are updated and the predictions in terms of what is happening with sheep and pastures are being updated - that is what makes this a different product."

Mr Kahn said when the trial was launched about 16 months ago 150 registrations were used to provide commercial environment which then gave them a large number of users that they could engage with.

"We could find out what they liked and didn't like. Not just about the predictions, but the way we had structured the interface including the words and fonts we used and the ease of navigation," he said.

He said it is very much user focused and about giving sheep producers what they want.

"Our goal like most is to not ever rely on a manual, so it is intuitive. Over that period of time we have made a lot of changes that have improved the usability greatly," Mr Kahn said.

"We have heard what they want in terms of key predictions, pasture and live weight to be able to link into production, wellbeing and reproduction - and they want it done easily without increasing workforce."

WA sheep breeder Brad Wooldridge, Arthur River, spoke at the launch about his experiences in using ASKBILL during the Sheep CRC trial work.

He runs 2200 ewes across two properties in southern WA located 220 kilometers apart.

"I have been travelling 1500km a week to feed sheep there, which is a lot of driving but it has been a decision backed by the alerts from ASKBILL," he said.

"It was like having a sheep expert in the paddock with you everyday.

"It is easy to use, you put in your type of sheep and then enter relevant information like when you drench them.

"I do all of that on my desktop and all the phone app does is send me an alert when I am not going to reach a target or when there is a risk coming up."

Mr Wooldridge said the real breakthrough for him is you can set targets that you want to achieve such as lamb weights or ewe condition score and it then predicts if you are going to hit them or not.

"So instead of waiting for something like flystrike to happen it will let you know looking forward there is likely to be a flystrike, so you have time to plan the treatment and withholding periods," he said.

"You can just get out there and and do the job. There is no panic involved".

Eleven properties were used as validation properties where the Sheep CRC team conducted intensive measurements through WA, South Australia, southern and northern NSW over a 12-month period with terminal, maternal and Merinos using different pasture types and a production environments.

Mr Kahn said this has meant that they have created a massive data set.

"We are able to look at a lot of case scenarios and be able to explore making the models even more robust," Mr Kahn said.

ASKBILL can be combined with Sheep CRC's RamSelect system and DNA test range. Data would only need to be entered once in one application to access benefits from all platforms.

ASKBILL is now available online for sheep producers throughout Australia at an annual subscription of $110/year.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables