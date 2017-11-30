AWI announced an operational date set for July 2018 for Wool Q, formerly known as the Wool Exchange Portal (WEP), which was spruiked as “a place rich in data, insights and community connection”.

Estimated to cost $3.6 million to build and launch, Wool Q is a website and phone application that is expected to include a discussion forum, repository of data, evaluation of wool values, trading bulletin board, and links to other selling platforms.

But failed negotiations between AWI and Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) and Australian Wool Handlers (AWH) about transferring wool-type and price history data to the industry group’s ownership means the historical data repository could be a slow build.

“We will start from scratch,” AWI chief executive Stuart McCullough said.

“We continue to talk with AWEX and all the participants involved, including (wool auction’s IT provider), the Talman group. We are in a build phase and we will continue to build.”

Woolgrowers will be asked to sign-over the ownership of their data upon registration, which Mr McCullough said would require companies, such as AWEX and AWH, relinquishing ownership to AWI.

“Data can come from a whole lot of different areas but we can work with getting growers registered and to approve the sign-over of their data from whoever has got it,” he said.

“We will collect data from Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) or from the grower – you move forward.”

The online wool-selling system was given the go-ahead late last year and is anticipated to compete with the traditional open cry wool auctions with a trading bulletin board reportedly developed by Nasdaq.

Mr McCullough said Wool Q stemmed from a “market failure” in the wool industry.

AWH chief executive Michael Jones recently announced an ambitious plan to digitally track the entire supply chain, from farm to mill, within two years.

