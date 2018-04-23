WOOLGROWERS and wool industry stakeholders have until May 4 to lodge submissions to an independent review of performance and governance of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).

Ernst & Young (EY), appointed last month by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to conduct the three-year review of AWI before WoolPoll in September, called for submissions on Tuesday.

The review is being led by Andrew Metcalfe of EY Australia who welcomed submissions from AWI levy payers and woolgrowers, shearers, early stage processors, research and development businesses, governments and agencies, industry association, spinners or weavers and retailer associations amongst others.

“The purpose of the independent review is to consider AWI’s performance against its stated objectives to ensure it is delivering for growers and community,” Mr Metcalfe said.

He said the review will consider AWI’s delivery on core objectives including research, development, extension and marketing services to woolgrowers, and other matters of public interest.

Submissions can be made via the webpage www2.srnet.com.au/SE/1/AWIReview.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud has previously said he expects the review to be completed by July and EY’s findings made available before voting for WoolPoll begins on September 17.

Conducted every three years, Woolpoll gives woolgrowers a say in determining the level of levy they pay to AWI to fund research, development and marketing.

At WoolPoll this year woolgrowers will determine whether the levy remains at two per cent of their wool cheque.

The result will be announced at the AWI annual meeting on November 23 and apply from July 1 next year.

The independent review is required under a statutory funding agreement AWI has with the Federal government.

It must be conducted by a company that has not reviewed or audited AWI in the previous three years.

Terms of reference for the review are at agriculture.gov.au/ag-farm-food/i nnovation/awi-performance-review.