 

Back to back wins for WA Merino studs

JODIE RINTOUL
15 Jul, 2017 09:18 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The St Quentin stud, Nyabing, exhibited the winning national pair at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, on Friday night. With the stud's pair are judge Wes Daniell (left), White River stud, Minnipa, Mitchell Crosby, Landmark Breeding, St Quentin stud co-principal Scott Crosby and judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup.
The St Quentin stud, Nyabing, exhibited the winning national pair at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, on Friday night. With the stud's pair are judge Wes Daniell (left), White River stud, Minnipa, Mitchell Crosby, Landmark Breeding, St Quentin stud co-principal Scott Crosby and judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup.

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN Merino studs made it back to back wins in the National pair competition when a strong wool Merino pair from the Crosby family’s St Quentin stud, Nyabing, were announced this year’s winners at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, on Friday night.

The pair from the St Quentin stud, which was exhibiting at the event for the first time stood head and shoulders above the competition and were placed in the top position following a 100 per cent unanimous decision by the judges.

Judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, said, it was a great line-up of pairs but the St Quentin team were clear winners.

“They have plenty of bulk and carry a real good strong, long stapled white wool,” he said.

“They are a really productive team and a fine example of the Australian Merino.”

Both the ram and the ewe in the pair were ET bred.

The upstanding ram, which measures 21.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.8 CV and 99.4pc comfort factor is by East Mundalla Jonty and out of St Quentin 406, which was sahsed the supreme exhibit at the 2013 Wagin Woolorama.

The classy ewe measures 22.1 micron, 3.5 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.1pc comfort factor and is by St Quentin 382 and out of East Mundalla Jonty-Woodyarrup Nic blood ewe.

FarmWeekly
Jodie Rintoul

Jodie Rintoul

is Farm Weekly's livestock manager

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables