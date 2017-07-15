WESTERN AUSTRALIAN Merino studs made it back to back wins in the National pair competition when a strong wool Merino pair from the Crosby family’s St Quentin stud, Nyabing, were announced this year’s winners at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, on Friday night.

The pair from the St Quentin stud, which was exhibiting at the event for the first time stood head and shoulders above the competition and were placed in the top position following a 100 per cent unanimous decision by the judges.

Judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, said, it was a great line-up of pairs but the St Quentin team were clear winners.

“They have plenty of bulk and carry a real good strong, long stapled white wool,” he said.

“They are a really productive team and a fine example of the Australian Merino.”

Both the ram and the ewe in the pair were ET bred.

The upstanding ram, which measures 21.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.8 CV and 99.4pc comfort factor is by East Mundalla Jonty and out of St Quentin 406, which was sahsed the supreme exhibit at the 2013 Wagin Woolorama.

The classy ewe measures 22.1 micron, 3.5 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.1pc comfort factor and is by St Quentin 382 and out of East Mundalla Jonty-Woodyarrup Nic blood ewe.