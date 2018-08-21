 

Call to talk up benefits of live export to the east coast

MAL GILL
21 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Sheep Producers Australia president Allan Piggott called on the LambEx 2018 audience at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week to lobby Eastern States contacts, advocating for the future of the live sheep export industry.
Sheep Producers Australia president Allan Piggott called on the LambEx 2018 audience at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week to lobby Eastern States contacts, advocating for the future of the live sheep export industry.

PRODUCERS attending LambEx 2018 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week were urged to contact Eastern States acquaintances to advocate for ongoing live sheep exports.

In an unscheduled address to a predominantly Western Australian audience, Allan Piggott, president of peak body Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) called on everyone attending LambEx recently to play their part to win over “the silent majority” and politicians in the Eastern States.

He said WA sheep producers should convince everyone that the live sheep export industry had changed and it was a different industry to what it was last year when pictures of Australian sheep dying of heat stress on board a ship in the Middle East were taken.

The export licences of two live sheep exporters were later suspended after the distressing footage of dead and dying sheep appeared on national television – seven months after the event.

Mr Piggott said sheep producers first needed to convince people in the Eastern States that the industry had changed then ask them to pass that message on to their local politicians.

He said it was important to not concentrate on the economics or social impact of stopping live exports but to talk about the animal welfare improvements that have been made.

“They (Eastern States politicians) will always listen to one of their own constituents before they’ll read an email from Western Australia – so that is important.”

Mr Piggott said the biggest challenge facing the live sheep export industry was “regaining the trust and confidence of the population, particularly in the Eastern States”.

“We know that the silent majority will support live export if we can demonstrate that we have made significant changes, that we have listened to their concerns and we will address their concerns about animal welfare,” he said.

“So that’s where everybody comes into play, all you people here (at LambEx 2018) have a role to play.

“We can easily argue for the continuation of trade on social grounds, on economic grounds, but they (silent majority) want to know the industry has changed.

“So we talk about the McCarthy report (the report prepared in May on the live export industry by livestock veterinarian Dr Michael McCarthy at the request of Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud).

“The 23 recommendations from that report are guaranteed to improve welfare on boats, that’s irrefutable,” Mr Piggott said.

“But I think, more importantly, we talk about the cultural change that’s occurred within the industry.

“The industry has been talking to producers in developing a shared vision for the welfare of stock – and that’s the message we need to get to the Eastern States.

“As you are aware, like it or not, the future of this trade is in the hands of the politicians.

“They’re getting a lot of emails from people saying the trade should stop.”

Mr Piggott told the audience SPA has been working very hard and supporting Mr Littleproud’s “approach to this trade”.

“We’ve been working with a lot of organisations to come to some sustainable solutions that are going to protect the export trade,” he said.

“SPA will always have animal welfare as our highest priority, it’s not just on farm, but it is also after those animals leave our farmgate.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables