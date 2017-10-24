THE fifth Quairading Quick Shear was held on Saturday, October 7, with a total of 45 shearers competing.

The winner of the open category and $2000 prize money was Cartwright Terry, York, while Ethan Harder, Bruce Rock, took out second place and $1000 in prize money.

Third place went to Jayden Webb, Darkan.

The winner of the intermediate category was Rawiri Tawhiao, Katanning, who won a Heiniger handpiece which was donated by Heiniger.

Second place went to Thomas O’Neill, Northam who was awarded $500 in prize money.

Mr O’Neill was also the overall cleanest shearer of the competition and won the John Hough perpetual trophy.

Chase Waitere, York, came third.

The Trans Tasman competition was won by the New Zealand team of Cartwright Terry, Floyde Neill and Rawiri Tawhiao who beat the Aussie team of Ethan Harder, Ben Lally and Thomas O’Neill, while the novelty event was won by the York Stars (Calvin Rongotoa, Jozelle Hauiti and Janett Hauiti, York) with a time of 57.14.

Organisers said it was a great turn out.

“The crowd was amazing as was the atmosphere, considering it was a cold night we still packed out the shed,” they said.

“We couldn’t run the Quairading Quick Shear without the generous sponsors we have from Quairading and York, so we’d like to thank them.

“We are grateful to be in our fifth year and we look forward to running another successful event in 2018.”