DRY seasonal conditions have prompted the Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA) to remind farmers intending to offload stock of their responsibilities.

On Monday DAFWA animal welfare director Sarah Kahn reminded farmers, agents and buyers of animal welfare responsibilities, including ensuring stock being sent to saleyards or abattoirs because of the dry, are fit to travel.

Transporting animals in late-stage pregnancy or new-born animals, where there is a risk of harm to the animal, is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2002, Dr Kahn said.

“The department’s inspectors have dealt with recent incidents involving animals in late stages of pregnancy,” she said.

“Not knowing the animal was pregnant is not a defence.

“Agents, buyers and producers should be aware of the risk and check each animal prior to transport.”

Dr Kahn said DAFWA compliance inspectors at saleyards played a vital role in raising awareness of animal welfare legislation but if necessary, could issue a direction notice or initiate a prosecution.

“The direction notice for livestock which are unfit for transport may include keeping the animal or animals at the saleyard for a specified period, which may mean agistment fees for the owner,” she said.

Information about the Animal Welfare Act and transport of livestock is on the DAFWA website agric.wa.gov.au.