THE world is waking up to sheep.

Meat & Livestock Australia’s (MLA) Australian sheep industry projections 2018 report showed international demand for live and boxed sheep continues to grow, with the Australian sheep industry described as set to enjoy a robust future.

In 2017, Australian sheepmeat exports had their biggest year since 2014, with lamb recording a new high of 251,000 tonnes shipped weight (swt), while mutton reversed two years of decline, recording growth on the back of significant increases in the domestic supply, reaching 147,000t swt.

The report stated that despite the increase in pricing across both lamb and sheep in 2017, international demand remains robust, resulting in a 20 per cent rise in the export value of lamb and 45pc increase in value for mutton – both at new record levels.

While supplies of lamb remain, tight which is placing pressure on price for overseas customers, the long-term fundamentals remain positive for the Australian sheepmeat industry, according to the report.

Australian lamb exports in 2018 are expected to be down slightly year-on-year to 241,000t swt, though this is 4pc above the five year average and shipment volumes are expected to build back to new highs for 2019 as production and demand grows.

Mutton exports will likely be lower in 2018 as a fall in slaughter flows through to reduced production.

The export market accounts for more than 95pc of mutton production and this is only expected to increase in the future with the main export destinations continuing to be China, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, which together account for more than 40pc of Australia’s mutton exports.

The two key markets for Australian sheepmeat and live sheep and lamb exports are China and the United States, with the US remaining Australia’s largest destination for lamb on the back of its sixth consecutive year of growth in 2017.

The report showed lamb exports to the US jumped from 39,000t swt in 2013 to 55,000t swt in 2017.