 

Dohne ewes top $182 at clearing sale

COURTNEY WALSH
18 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Dohne ewes with Koobelup bloodlines topped the sale at $182 for this pen of 215 ewes aged between 2.5-3.5yo.
WITH retirement comes downsizing and downsizing in the bush means it’s time for a clearing sale.

Last week Landmark offered at auction the full range of farming gear on behalf of the Williams family, HG & AM Williams, Pingelly.

Of particular interest n the sale catalogue was the line-up of nearly 1000 head of Dohne ewes, lambs and rams which were invitation enough for some interested parties to travel from as far as Esperance and Kulin to attend the sale.

The yarding consisted entirely of Koobelup blood sheep, the ewes were April shorn and crutched while the June/July lambs were unshorn.

In this portion of the sale, ewes averaged $164 per head and lambs averaged $88/head.

Values topped at $182 for a pen of 215 ewes aged between 2.5-3.5yo when they were bought by HG Savage.

The same operation also secured the next age bracket of 4.5-5.5yo ewes tallying 164 head for $148.

Esperance-based WJ & FJ Graham made the trip worthwhile after they secured the 136 head of younger 1.5yo ewes at $153, as well as the larger draft of 162 ewe lambs which were bought at the strongest lamb value on the day of $106.

Wether lambs realised a value of $87 when RA & GR Giles secured the pen of 205 head, while a smaller line of 93 mixed sex lambs sold to Walkabout Creek for $59.

Nine April shorn, Koobelup blood Dohne rams, ranging in age between 2.5-5.5yo, sold at auction as well, reaching a top value of $260.

Landmark Pingelly agent Chris Turton said the sheep sold well.

“The vendor deserves a lot of credit for their work in the presentation of the sheep which was excellent,” Mr Turton said.

“The result of the sheep sale just goes to show there is still plenty of strength in the wool and sheep markets.”

Of the remainder of the clearing sale Mr Turton said it was a success.

“We had an absolutely fantastic turn out – I think there was nearly 400 people there,” he said.

“The overall sale went really well with a good clearance and it proves the auction system still works.”

