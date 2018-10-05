THE Squiers family’s Dongadilling stud, Quairading, claimed another grand champion Poll Dorset ribbon at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show when a classy ram from the stud stood head and shoulders above the rest to win the top award. In a carbon copy of last year’s Poll Dorset judging, it was the Dongadilling stud and the Curlew Creek stud, Gnowangerup, which had the champion ram and ewe exhibits competing for the grand champion ribbon. But this year, unlike last year, the Dongadilling stud went one step further when its upstanding ram received the purple grand champion ribbon in front of the Curlew Creek ewe. Judge Ian Kyle, Ashley Park stud, Bairnsdale, Victoria, who was judging in WA for the first time, said overall the standard of the exhibits was very strong. “I wasn’t surprised by the quality, I came over knowing WA breeders spend a lot of time and effort on their flocks and you could certainly see that,” Mr Kyle said. “The top end was right up there with what you see in the Eastern States and I would quite happily take home the top two exhibits with me.” Up against a top line-up of 138 other Poll Dorsets, exhibited by nine other studs from around the State, the Dongadilling ram caught the eye of Mr Kyle early as a standout exhibit. And it needed to be as the competition was strong given it was in one of the biggest classes for the day - the Balmoral Trophy class for rams under 1.5 years born on or after April 1 and machine shorn showing no more than 1.5cm of wool (judged subjectively and objectively using raw data for muscle, fat, length and weight). In the class it placed second once the judge’s points and the points for the scans were combined, but because it was the judge’s pick, it meant it could stand in the championship line-up. When sashing the Dongadilling ram as the grand champion exhibit Mr Kyle said he was very pleased with both the ram and ewe standing in front of him and wished he could give them both the ribbon. “It would be good to give both a ribbon and it was a shame one had to miss out,” Mr Kyle said.

“In the end I went for the ram as he will have more influence in the breed. “He has got plenty of power about him, a beautiful hindquarter, plenty of meat right through and he is nice and smooth. “He also handles really well and has a beautiful clean head, plus he has good feet and legs and stands really correctly. “He has everything the breed requires and there is not much wrong with him.” The ET-bred, May 2017-drop ram is by Gloroy 628-13 and out of Dongadilling 14-16. In the scan class the 123 kilogram ram carried scan figures of 49mm eye muscle depth, 7.3mm fat and 815mm length. Standing in reserve to the Dongadilling sire in the champion ram line-up and being sashed the reserve champion ram was another sire from the Dongadilling stud. Mr Kyle said the Dongadilling reserve champion ram had plenty of stretch and length with an ample hindquarter. “He is a beautiful square, well-balanced ram with plenty of length and style. “He is also very clean with a good head, has a beautiful topline and plenty of meat in all the right places,” Mr Kyle said. “He has the traits capable of breeding lambs for both the export and trade markets plus plenty of good rams.” The ram was in the champion ram line-up after winning the ram under 1.5 years class for rams born on or after April 1 in the year prior to exhibiting in front of 10 other rams. The May 2017-drop ram is by Ulandi Park 024-15. The champion ram lamb ribbon went to an exhibit from the Squiers family’s Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading. Mr Kyle said the Shirlee Downs ram lamb had good balance and had a presence in the ring. “He is really smooth through the front end and has a good hindquarter,” he said. The ram lamb was from the scan class for lambs born after April 1 and in this class it beat seven other lambs. The AI-bred lamb is by Ivadene 89-14 and was dropped on May 5. In the ewe championship it was the Curlew Creek stud that grabbed the champion ewe ribbon for a second year running.

When sashing the ewe the champion Mr Kyle said it stood out from when it first came into the ring in its opening class. “She is a stylish ewe with great presence,” Mr Kyle said. “She has plenty of length, beautiful bone, a great hindquarter and loin and plenty of meat down the spine. “She also paraded well, is smooth through the front end and has a clean head. “She is an excellent example of the breed.” The Curlew Creek ewe stood in the championship line-up after winning its class for ewes under 1.5 years born on or after April 1 in front of nine other ewes in what Mr Kyle said was a very strong class. The 2017-drop ewe is by Curlew Creek 1626-15. The reserve champion ewe was exhibited by the Fairclough family’s Stockdale stud, York and it stood in the championship line-up after being sashed the champion ewe lamb. Mr Kyle said the Stockdale ewe lamb attracted his eye in its opening class. “She has a huge amount of potential which is said with a bit of risk given the line-up of ewes, but I just couldn’t go past her,” Mr Kyle said. “She has plenty of stretch, is beautiful in the loin and plenty of growth. “She also has a beautiful clean head, walks really well and stands up nice and square. “She is a smart ewe which shows the potential to be a top matron.” Prior to being sashed the reserve champion ewe and champion ewe lamb, it won its class for ewe lambs born on or after June 1, weaned and in the wool untrimmed ahead of seven other lambs. The June-drop lamb is by Ulandi Park 24-15 and out of Stockdale 88-15. The blue ribbon for the Balmoral Trophy class went to the Tipperary stud, Walkaway. The 120kg ram had scan figures of 48mm eye muscle depth, 6.5mm fat and 855mm length. Another highly contested ram class is the EBV class and again this year is was a ram from the Curlew Creek stud which was sashed with the blue ribbon. The ram is by Curlew Creek 1626-15 and has EBVs of +0.63 BWT, +12.1 WWT, +17.5 PWWT, -0.8 PFAT, +3.1 PEMD and a CarcasePlus index of 228.4.